Fans impressed with Ahn Hyo-seop's look for Ralph Lauren boutique opening in Singapore: "A light in my eyes"

Ralph Lauren opened a first-ever luxury boutique in Singapore and Ahn Hyo-seop's presence at the event won the fans' hearts.

Ralph Lauren has a significant presence in Southeast Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. The brand has opened its first-ever luxury boutique and Ralph's Coffee in Singapore, located at Marina Bay Sands.

Now, at this location a luxury boutique of the brand has also been added with Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label. Many top Asian artists attended the event to celebrate the special moment including Ambassador Krystal Jung, Luna Maya, Jeanette Aw, Fann Wong, Afgansyah Reza, Ahn Hyo-seop, and more.

However, the presence of Hyo-seop at the event caught the attention of the fans. His recent works like Business Proposal and A Time Called You have already generated a lot of buzz among K-drama lovers. And now his stunning appearance has also made fans more obsessed with him.

Fans love the look of Ahn Hyo-seop at Ralph Lauren boutique opening in Singapore

Ahn Hyo-seop is a Canadian actor and singer based in South Korea. All the K-drama fans know him by their heart as he won them with his popular works like Still 17, Abyss, Dr. Romantic 2, Lovers of the Red Sky, Business Proposal, and Dr. Romantic 3. He is one of the top Korean actors in the current market due to his acting skills and stunning looks.

One of the most interesting facts about his career is that he started his career as a trainee at JYP Entertainment, where he trained for three years to become a K-pop idol. But later on, through many ups and downs, Ahn Hyo-seop decided to get into acting. According to Soompi, Hyo-seop credits his father for his interest in movies, as he used to watch movies with his father ever since he was little.

Ahn Hyo-seop is also a model and has worked with various fashion magazines, including Elle Korea. He has worked as a model for Dazed magazine and Calvin Klein. His recent presence at the Ralph Lauren boutique opening in Singapore is the current sensation about the K-star.

At the event, the Business Proposal star was wearing a stunning blue coat with a white shirt and pants in combination with a golden tie and brown shoes. The overall outfit was a super hit as fans are showering their compliments on him. He has posted the looks on his official Instagram handle and his fans posted limitless appreciation comments on the post. Here are some glimpses of them:

Ahn Hyo-seop's upcoming project will be Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint which is a Korean movie adopted by a webtoon with the same name, in which he will be one of the lead characters. K-pop artist Blackpink Jisoo and K-star Lee Min-Ho will also work on the same project as leads. This movie is expected to be released in 2024.