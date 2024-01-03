Fans appreciate NCT Dream's look for the 2023 Seoul Music Awards: "Our 7 Angels"

South Korean boy band NCT Dream lived up to its name and looked like every K-pop fan’s dream on the red carpet of the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, which celebrated K-pop artists. This year’s ceremony was held at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand.

Hosted by celebrities like Tiffany Young, BamBam, Youngjae, and Lee Seung-gi, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards witnessed the presence of big names in the K-pop industry, including NCT Dream.

Each of the seven members of NCT Dream sported white blazers with black trousers and black shoes. Their styling showcased the sync the boy band is known for and fans couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating the vision-in-white look.

Expand Tweet

In addition to winning the hearts of NCTzen's (NCT Dream's fandom name) the South Korean boy band also won the BONSANG (Main Prize Awards) and 2024 Seoul Music Awards DAESANG.

Fans swoon over NCT Dream's dapper styling at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

Known for chartbusters like Broken Melodies and Boom, NCT Dream opted for a dapper and formal look at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards. While many K-pop bands have taken to styling themselves in a way that showcases harmony despite different outfits, the South Korean boy band chose the classic way.

Clad in black and white combinations from head to toe, NCT Dream's members Mark Lee and Renjun sported white blazers with black lining, while other members - Jaemin, Park Ji-sung, Jeno, Chenle, and Haechan sported plain white blazers. Chenle stood out for wearing a black vest, while other members wore white vests within.

Every member of the boy band sported a black bow tie and black shoes, ensuring even the minutest details were coordinated.

Expand Tweet

As the South Korean boy band graced the red carpet of the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, they posed in their staple “kyu” pose, which is consistently showcased by them at most events.

NCTzen's went gaga over the dapper styling of NCT Dream and shared their love and appreciation for the South Korean boy band by using words like "Dreamies" and "Iconic," praising the band's win as well as their overall styling for the awards:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For their stage performance, the South Korean boy band changed into a white shirt-pant combination. It was paired with embellished light blue and white jackets that had pearls and embroidery on them.

Needless to say, this outfit also garnered praise on social media:

Expand Tweet

Overall, the Hello Future band opted for a classy and mellow combination of colors and outfits that complemented each member's personal sense of style while retaining the group's overall uniformity.

The South Korean boy band is popular for their amazing vocals and extraordinary dance moves. Their look and win at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards is therefore not surprising.