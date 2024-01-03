Fans swoon over Tiffany Young's look for the 2023 Seoul Music Awards: "Belle of the Ball"

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards witnessed Girls’ Generation fame Tiffany Young grace the red carpet amongst other notable K-pop stars at the first staggering events of the new year.

Held at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards are organized by Sports Seoul and the Seoul Music Awards Organising Committee with a spectacular lineup to celebrate musicians and artists who have contributed to the K-pop music industry.

Known to be a style icon since her Girls’ Generation days, Tiffany Young surprised her fans with a stylish ensemble on the 33rd Seoul Music Awards red carpet. Fans of the singer took to social media platforms to express their joy at her beautiful styling, complementing her using phrases like:

To be the "Belle of the Ball" means to be the most attractive woman at an event, and Tiffany Young looked the part.

"Freakinggg Beautiful": Fans appreciate Tiffany Young's look at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

Tiffany Young not only won over her fans with her appearance at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards but also won the audience over with her impeccable hosting skills. The Reborn Rich actress hosted the music awards alongside Thai rapper BamBam, the main vocalist of South Korean boy band Got7 Youngjae, and Vagabond fame Lee Seung-gi.

Known for sporting sophisticated and polished looks that blend modern and classic trends, Tiffany Young sported an all-black, floor-length gown with a corset neckline and flared bottom. She sported metallic nails and paired the look with crystal earrings.

For the makeup, Tiffany opted for a subtle, dewy base with a mild pink tint on the cheeks and a light pink shade for the lips. She styled her hair in a simple hairdo with her fringes neatly framing her face and her long tresses resting over her shoulder on one side.

Fans of the Peak Time actress couldn't stop gushing over her angelic look, and they made sure to compliment her unique styling on social media platforms like "X" using words like "Princess" and "Gorgeous":

After the red carpet, Tiffany changed into a satin, floor-length golden gown and surprised her fans by changing into an embellished lilac gown. Fans were overwhelmed with how beautiful she looked in every single ensemble and were quick to appreciate her looks as and when they appeared:

Tiffany's multiple ensembles at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards created a stir amongst her fans globally and is a creative take from usual award function styles. Known as one of the most prestigious award functions, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards featured K-pop celebrities like NMIXX, STAYC, Sunmi, Jam Republic, and many more.