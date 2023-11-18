Fans appreciate NewJeans' Danielle's look in the latest campaign for W: "LITERALLY UNREAL"

W Korea magazine recently kicked off its Love Your W campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, showcasing famous celebrities, including NewJeans' Danielle.

The campaign is now in its seventh year and typically includes a special event. Last year's event took place at The Raum in Seoul on October 20, 2022, and was attended by SNSD's Jessica, Yoon Eun Hye, Kim Joo Hyuk, Oh Ji Ho, Lee Yo Won, and other well-known figures from the Korean entertainment industry.

NewJeans' Danielle featured in the latest campaign visual in a red outfit and fans took to social media to express their excitement about her involvement in the project.

A fan's reaction to New Jeans Danielle's latest W Korea campaign (Image via Instagram/@lafernandab)

Since 2006, W Korea has been running the Love Your W campaign with the goal of raising awareness about breast cancer and emphasizing the importance of regular check-ups.

"Totally a princess" - NewJeans' Danielle's fans appreciate her look for the Love Your W campaign

Known for her captivating presence, Danielle's dedicated fan base has been drawn to her charm and talent since she debuted in the industry. Her involvement in the Love Your W campaign adds a meaningful touch to her already impressive portfolio.

In the latest breast cancer awareness campaign, she captured the hearts of fans with her stunning appearance. From her natural and subtle makeup to her chic outfit featuring a red sweater and white nail extensions, NewJeans' Danielle embodied elegance and grace.

Her look radiated authenticity and sophistication. The makeup not only enhanced her beauty but also aligned perfectly with the campaign's message of promoting self-love and awareness. She wore a natural, matte skin tint, thin eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara, and her look also included a light pop of pink lip tint.

The New Jeans member wore a stylish red sweater that complemented the overall theme of the initiative. Paired with white nail extensions, her ensemble exuded a sense of modernity, subtly underlining the importance of style and self-expression.

One of the standout moments in the campaign video featured the artist's graceful movements as she handled a mug and made eye contact with the camera. This brought the artist's effortless beauty to light as she wowed fans with the clip.

Fans flooded social media with comments, expressing their admiration for the K-pop star's role in the campaign. They took to the comments section of @wkorea's Instagram post and hailed the idol as a "princess" as they reacted to the viral video.

Fans react to the latest campaign (Image via Instagram)

W Korea's Love Your W campaign features several celebrities, including Mun Kayoung, Cha Eun-woo, Lee Know from Stray Kids, Woodz (Cho Seung-youn), Hwasa, SEVENTEEN's Dokyeom, and many others as well.