NewJeans’ Danielle latest magazine pictorial for Burberry wins the internet: "Danielle's visuals is the best WOW KILLED IT"

NewJeans’ Danielle Marsh had a photo shoot with W Korea for Burberry. The magazine released the official look on October 10 via its official Instagram account. Her new looks for Burberry broke the internet with huge appreciation from fans. NewJeans’ Danielle can be seen in various outfits and looks for the introduction of Burberry Spring Rose.

On January 6, 2023, Danielle Marsh became the global ambassador for Burberry. She is one of the first brand ambassadors for Burberry after the house confirmed Daniel Lee as its new Chief Creative Officer.

Danielle looked stunning in the latest Burberry outfits, and fans praised her for her modeling skills.

Fans are mesmerized by the new photoshoot of NewJeans’ Danielle for Burberry

NewJeans’ Danielle founded Burberry's pop-up store 'Seongsu Rose' in Yeonmujanggil in Seongsu-dong. At Burberry Sungsu Rose, fans will have the opportunity to experience Burberry's one-of-a-kind brand of modern British luxury in a fresh and forward-thinking manner, as well as the company's vision for the future.

Danielle of NewJeans, in collaboration with W, presents the Burberry Spring Rose essence in an exclusive picture session. The magnificent exterior features purple rose blossoms printed on it, while the interior features the debut collection of Burberry's creative director Daniel Lee, as well as concealed photo snaps and a pop-up cafe created in partnership with the British restaurant Norman's.

In addition to creative director Daniel Lee's debut collection for Burberry, people will also have the opportunity to experience the modern British luxury that is exclusive to Burberry in a manner that is both novel and innovative.

In the new photos, fans will see NewJeans’ Danielle dressed in rich colors like red and black accompanied by bright hues like yellow and purple. The yellow and purple colored dress perfectly matches the theme of the core concept. And the colors like red and black beautifully accentuated her beauty.

After looking at the pictures, fans are generously complimenting her. Danielle has been praised for her modeling skills and her ability to pull off any look with ease. According to fans, she suits the Burberry vibe with her classic looks. Here are some complimenting comments from fans for her.

The pop-up store's interior is designed as a 'Petal Maize,' which gives the impression that you are exploring a large flower peak cave. This design was inspired by the primary subject of the 2023 winter collection, which was titled "English Rose." Up until November 7th, you can make a reservation for the Burberry Sungwater Rose on the Naver website.