Fans elated as Blackpink Jisoo becomes the global ambassador of Dior Beauty's Capture Totale Anti-Aging Skincare Line: "The perfect face"

Blackpink Jisoo has crossed yet another milestone in her partnership with the luxury French fashion and beauty house Dior. The magazine outlet W Korea announced that Crystal Dior Beauty has named Jisoo the global ambassador of the Capture Totale Anti-Aging Skincare line.

Alongside being announced as the global ambassador of the iconic skincare line, the K-pop idol also became the face of the new "Top Total Hyalumen" campaign. On December 21, 2023, W Korea revealed that Dior will be debuting "NEW Gel Total Hyalumen" globally on December 29, 2023, in offline Dior stores.

Expand Tweet

To celebrate the occasion, the brand tapped Blackpink Jisoo to pose for the campaign featuring the multi-wrinkle corrector product. Fans were elated to see Jisoo lead the campaign and congratulated her for the achievement.

@nouseinchoosing commented "Kim Jisoo - the perfect face" under campaign news (Image via @Wkorea / Instagram)

Along with @nouseinchoosing, multiple fans came forward to congratulate the star in her latest achievement. The fans also commented on the K-pop idol's beauty, as they celebrated her most recent ambassadorship.

Fans reaction to Blackpink Jisoo's look in the latest Dior Beauty's "Top Total Hyalumen" campaign

The luxurious French fashion and beauty brand, Dior roped in Blackpink Jisoo as a local ambassador for the brand in December 2019. Ever since, the duo has continued to expand their partnership. In September 2020, the K-Pop idol was recruited as the muse of the brand's collection.

In March 2021, the duo made their partnership official by announcing Jisoo as the global brand ambassador. Furthering their relationship, the brand has also announced the K-Pop star as face of their "NEW Gel Total Hyalumen" product on December 21, 2023. Fans were excited to see this new update and further appreciated the star's beauty in the campaign.

Fans reaction to BlackPink Jisoo's look in the latest Dior Beauty's "Top Total Hyaludin" campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans react to Jisoo’s new Dior campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the campaign, Jisoo can be seen posing in a plain white tee with Dior's "NEW Gel Total Hyalumen" product. Showing off her glowing and clear skin, the idol relied on natural makeup to keep the focus on the product.

Fans added adjectives like "Beauty goddess," "beautiful," "flawless," "pretty," and more to describe the idol's beauty. They were also excited about the product and commented that they needed the brand-new skincare item as soon as possible. Moreover, compliments on the idol's skin were also posted to appreciate her beauty.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were elated to see Blackpink Jisoo as the face of the brand's latest skincare line and took Twitter by storm, praising both Jisoo and the French brand for the campaign. They also expressed their happiness by stating that they are looking forward to buying the product.