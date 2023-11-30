Fans give mixed reaction to Beyoncé’s silver hair look for Renaissance premiere as they call her a Kim K look-alike: “Hello Kim, oh sorry Hello Bee”

Beyoncé's much-awaited Renaissance concert film debuts on December 1, 2023, bringing the epic 2023 tour for everyone to witness on the big screen. Over the weekend, the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills hosted the official world premiere of the film and A-list celebrities graced their presence at the event, all dressed to impress.

Most celebrities were seen sporting glitzy attires exuding the vibe of the Renaissance tour. The star of the show, Queen Bey sported a strapless silver Versace column gown which she paired with metallic opera gloves. While Donatella Versace herself called Beyoncé “A vision in Versace”, fans of the Single Ladies singer were split over her platinum blonde look.

Beyoncé sported platinum blonde hair at the premiere which wasn’t a very pleasant surprise for some of her fans who have always loved the singer for her authenticity. Fans went on to compare Queen Bey to Kim Kardashian dropping comments pretending to confuse the two:

The Run The World singer paired her outfit and platinum blonde hair with statement jewelry from Tiffany & Co. She sported dangling earrings adorned with pink and purple sapphires and diamonds.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance premiere look raises eyebrows

Kim Kardashian changed her jet-black hair to blonde for the 2022 Met Gala and recently for GQ's Men of the Year Awards. The styling and colour of the hair as seen on Beyoncé at the Renaissance premiere have a striking resemblance which prompted some of her fans to call the singer out on "whitewashing" herself.

Queen Bey is known for her authenticity toward her roots and her skin. She encourages fans to embrace their beauty with songs like Brown Skin Girl and has always flaunted beauty looks without trying to look like someone else. This is one of the reasons fans took to the comment section of Donatella Versace's post comparing Beyoncé to the Kardashians:

On the other hand, Queen Bey supporters couldn't stop appreciating this unique look that made Beyoncé appear absolutely different and glamorous. Fans used phrases like "she never fails to impress" to showcase their love for Queen Bey and her ethereal Renaissance premiere look:

Beyoncé's choice of makeup was commendable as it didn't overpower her outfit. Her makeup featured a glowy matte base with minimal contour and shimmer eyeshadow for the inner corner of the eyes paired with bronze eyeshadow for the lids. Her lashes were voluminous and her makeup look was completed with a matte nude pink lip shade.

To support her daughter, Queen Bey's mother Tina Knowles took to Instagram and defended hate comments by stating that the theme of the Renaissance film is silver, which is why she sported this look in particular. She also went on to call the negative comments "a stupid narrative".

The Renaissance film premier was attended by Kelly Rowland, Kris Jenner, Lupita Nyong’o, Michelle Williams, and many other A-list celebrities.