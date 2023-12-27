Fans swoon over ENHYPEN's look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show: “They ate the look”

South Korean band ENHYPEN made an appearance at the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Award Show on December 25, 2023. The red carpet for the music show began at 2:20 pm KST at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, and was broadcast live on SBS.

Apart from ENHYPEN, the highly anticipated show saw several K-pop idols make an appearance, much to their fans' delight. However, according to their fans, the looks that the boy band served had them swooning over the idols. Engenes (ENHYPEN's fandom) took to social media to praise the band for their fashion choices.

The group of seven was immaculately dressed in white silk shirts and tweed jackets custom-made by LEMETEQUE. Their choice of glossy shoes and streamlined black trousers continued the sartorial symmetry, creating a polished and well-put-together look.

While many claimed that the band was taking the fashion scene by storm, one fan went on to say that "they ate the look."

Expand Tweet

Fans' reaction over ENHYPEN's look for the 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon award show

Expand Tweet

The 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Award Show was a star-studded affair, with special stages and performances, hosted by SHINee's Key, TXT's Yeonjun, and IVE's Ahn Yujin. Fans of K-pop waited for their favorite groups and idols to serve them looks, and as per fans of ENHYPEN, the fourth-gen septet did not disappoint.

Fans took to social media to comment on how "beautiful" the group looked.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One of the Engene graciously commented, "Soo Ethereal," expressing their appreciation for Jay's look.

Expand Tweet

Jake's exquisite sense of style quickly caught the attention of his fans, who appreciated how carefully he accessorized his appearance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ENHYPEN creating Fashion Statements

Expand Tweet

With their flawlessly made black shirts elegantly contrasted against their immaculate white jackets, Niki, Jake, and Jay emanated a remarkable sense of style. Heeseung, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Jungwon, on the other hand, displayed a harmonious aesthetic with their selection of white shirts that flawlessly matched their stunning white jackets.

The ENHYPEN styling team showcased their artistic vision and meticulous attention to detail by combining a wide range of accessories, such as rings, bracelets, and necklaces from well-known brands such as Prada, Tiffany&co, and Bvlgari.

Heesung and Jungwon were seen with Prada. Heesung added a broch to his jacket to complete the look and Jungwon wore triangle earrings that matched with the bracelet.

Niki was seen with a Bvlgari snake wrap necklace with a snake wrap bracelet, rings, and earrings.

Sunoo and Jay were also seen wearing Prada fine jewelry. The idols donned stunning pieces from PRADA's renowned Eternal Gold Fine Jewellery Collection for the esteemed 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon Red Carpet.

Jake and Sunghoon were seen wearing Tiffany & Co in yellow gold necklaces and bracelets, and Jake made a surprise appearance wearing blue contact lenses.

For the unversed, the South Korean boy band ENHYPEN was founded by Belift Lab, a former joint venture of CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation, through the 2020 survival challenge show I-Land. Along with the group leader Jungwon, the other members of the group are Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. November 30, 2020, was their debut date.