Fans swoon over Jang Ki-yong's look for the latest magazine pictorial: "You’re so perfect"

GQ Korea featuring Jang Ki-yong for its March digital cover is creating a lot of buzz on the internet. On February 27 and 28, 2024, the magazine released an array of pictures of the famous Korean actor in collaboration with Louis Vuitton and its men's jewelry brand Les Gastons Vuitton. The aesthetically pleasing photos and videos attracted a lot of attention.

"Actor Jang Ki-yong and Louis Vuitton's fine jewelry Les Gastons Vuitton released a photo shot together. Captured a long-term moment with deep blue eyes, a gentle yet firm attitude, and a blue light dawn."

As the photos surfaced, fans were amazed by Ki-yong's visuals, and the social media platforms overflowed with uncountable complimentary comments, especially the Instagram posts shared by GQ and Ki-yong.

Fans are stunned by the new look of Jang Ki-yong for GQ Korea and Louis Vuitton

Jang Ki-yong is one of the most successful Korean actors and gained huge popularity in the global market. Some of his famous works include My Roommate is a Gumiho, Search: WWW, Sweet & Sour, and Now, We are Breaking Up. Before he started his career as an actor, he entered the industry two years prior as a model and achieved quite a success.

Ki-yong has worked with many reputed brands as a model including Estée Lauder, Lancôme, and Nivea Men. He is also the face of the Korean skincare brand Lab Series. In 2024, the Korean actor also collaborated with GQ Korea and Louis Vuitton. He has been featured in a pictorial for Louis Vuitton's Le Gastons Louis Vuitton Fine Jewelry.

In the photos, Jang Ki-yong is wearing all outfits and accessories from Louis Vuitton and its men's jewelry brand Les Gastons Vuitton. The outfits are mainly formal yet casual with a color palate of majorly blue shades, black and white.

Fans are delighted with the new photos stating that the blue theme of the photoshoot has complemented well with the looks of the actor. They also thanked GQ Korea for unveiling these high-quality visuals of Ki-yong.

Here are some of the praising fans' comments from the Instagram posts:

Here are some of the Les Gastons Vuitton jewelry pieces worn by the Korean actor in the photos:

18k white gold diamond-set trunk pendant necklace

18k white gold large tag pendant necklace set with diamonds

18k white gold diamond small ring on index finger

18k white gold diamond small ring on ring finger Vuitton signet ring

18k trunk bracelet set with diamonds

A detailed look at all the jewelry pieces and all photos is currently available on the official website of GQ Korea.

Jang Ki-yong's upcoming drama is Although I Am Not a Hero which is set to be released in 2024. The official release date is yet to be announced.