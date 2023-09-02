Fans swoon over Jung Hae-in's look for the 'Lady Dior Celebration' exhibition: “His angelic face”

As per AllKPop, on September 1, the 'Lady Dior Celebration' exhibition took place in Dior's Seongsu location. The lavish affair drew a crowd of celebs, including renowned stars and Dior brand representatives like Jung Hae-in. Others in attendance included the K-Pop group TXT, actress Han So-hee, BTS' Jimin, NewJeans' Haerin, Kim Yuna, Cha Eun-woo, and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

As the special guests added extra life to the evening's glam factor, fans could not stop swooning over Jung Hae-in's looks. He is attending the Dior celebration for the second time, portraying his continued support and admiration for this globally renowned label.

His look for the evening left fans swooning, with one even deeming his face as "angelic."

Jung Hae-in's fans cannot help swooning, "His angelic face" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans rave over Jung Hae-in's look for the 'Lady Dior Celebration' exhibition

The star-studded 'Lady Dior Celebration' holds great significance as the luxury label Dior has a long-standing practice of enrolling Korean celebs as emissaries, and Jung Hae-in is no oddity.

The famous South Korean actor honored the 'Lady Dior Celebration' exhibition's much-anticipated launch in Seoul's Seongsu-dong mall, leaving fans delighted at the fact that he shared the dais with other renowned names in K-Pop and K-Drama.

Jung Hae-in's fans flocked to social media after the launch event to praise the idol's looks and gush over him.

The continued legacy of Lady Dior

Lady Dior is a globally known, famous luxury handbag, crafted by the venerable French fashion house DIOR. This fashion-lux label has earned prominence for its sleek design and outstanding craftsmanship, symbolizing refinement and standing. The Lady Dior, in particular, rose to fame after it was debuted on Lady Diana's arm.

Over the years, through endeavors like Lady Dior As Seen By and the Dior Lady Art partnerships, Dior has consistently placed the bag in the limelight.

Recently, DIOR opened the much-awaited 'Lady Dior Celebration' Exhibition to commemorate the launch of Frieze Seoul, an international art fair held in Korea. The exhibition is expected to portray Lady Dior's spirited grace and ever-lasting charisma in a renewed and engaging format.

In South Korea, the label's Seongsu-dong concept store will be this exhibition's platform.

Scheduled to take place in Seoul from September 2 to 17, the 'Lady Dior Celebration' exhibition will offer a chance for fans and fashion enthusiasts to take a closer look at Dior's beauty and craftsmanship.