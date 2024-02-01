Fans swoon over Kim Yoo-jung's look for the latest Calvin Klein campaign: "My queen slaying again"

Calvin Klein recently launched their SS24 accessory collection and Kim Yoo-jung is the face of the campaign. Elle Korea has done the photoshoot for the campaign and shared a short clip of the same via their Instagram page. Kim Yoo-jung has also shared various moments and official pictures from the campaign on her Instagram handle.

Fans can also witness the photos on the official website of Calvin Klein. In the photos, the Korean actress is posing, wearing the accessories from the Calvin Klein SS24 accessory collection. Fans are thrilled to see Yoo-jung posing for the luxury fashion brand:

Fans are impressed by the new looks of Yoo-jung for the Calvin Klein SS24 accessory collection (Image via @ellekorea/Instagram)

"She has different level of beauty": Netizens obsessed with Kim Yoo-jung's look for the Calvin Klein SS24 accessory collection

In 2024, Kim Yoo-jung was officially appointed as an ambassador for Calvin Klein in the Korean market. The campaign for the Calvin Klein SS24 accessory collection is her first work with the brand.

Kim Yoo-jung started her career as a child actor at an early age, and gradually she has successfully won the hearts of the global audience with her versatile acting skills. Some of the best works are Love in the Moonlight, Backstreet Rookie, 20th Century Girl, and My Demon.

Known as 'Nation's Little Sister' and 'Global First Love,' Kim Yoo-jung later expanded her reach to the fashion industry. In the photos from the new campaign, she is wearing the latest Calvin Klein accessories like sneakers and ball caps, accompanied by the brand's outfits like crop tops with wide jeans.

Her look was immensely appreciated by fans, who flooded the comments section with praise:

Fans are mesmerized by her new visuals for the campaign of the SS24 accessory collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are calling her a legend and goddess for the new look (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are impressed by the new look of Yoo-jung for Calvin Klein (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest Calvin Klein SS24 accessory collection is now available to purchase on the official website of Calvin Klein Korea.

One of the most anticipated K-dramas of Kim Yoo-jung, My Demon is now available to watch on Netflix with all 16 episodes. Her other Korean dramas and movies are also available to watch on Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and HiTv.