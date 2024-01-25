"How old is she?": Fans react as Kim Yoo-jung celebrates her 20th acting anniversary and birthday together on the sets of 'My Demon'

A picture from the sets of My Demon recently surfaced online and featured the whole cast commemorating Kim Yoo-jung's 20th acting anniversary. SBS also released some behind-the-scenes videos that witnessed the popular actress being surprised on her birthday. Hence, fans concluded that Yoo-jung celebrated her 20th acting anniversary along with her birthday.

The video from the celebration from the sets of the popular SBS show My Demon went viral online and fans congratulated the artist as they reacted to the same. However, netizens were stunned when they realized that the 24-year-old actress commemorated her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

The fantasy-romance K-drama My Demon centers around a demon and a chaebol who get married under contract. It stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung and has captivated the audience with the chemistry between the protagonists, breathtaking backdrops, a gripping narrative, and more.

"Such a flex": Fans astonished to learn that Kim Yoo-jung reportedly entered the entertainment industry at the age of 4

In the behind-the-scenes video previously released by SBS, South Korean actor and male lead of My Demon, Song Kang joked about putting the cake on Yoo Jung's face as he brought it to her. When Song Kang entered the room and the actors began to sing, the actress couldn't contain her joy.

Kim Yoo-jung was taken by surprise and got emotional as the cast of the project congratulated and praised her as she completed 20 years in the industry.

At the age of four, Kim Yoo-jung made her modeling debut for a confectionary company, as per IMDb. She then made her acting debut in 2003 and quickly rose to prominence in Korea as a young actor. Her roles in the TV shows Dong Yi (2010), Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), May Queen (2012), Golden Rainbow (2013), Secret Door (2014), and Angry Mom (2015) brought her notoriety.

She also took on leading roles in motion pictures including Circle of Atonement (2015), Thread of Lies (2014), and Commitment (2013). Her first major role was in the historical romance drama Love in the Moonlight (2016). She also appeared in the romantic comedy film Because I Love You (2017), the historical romance drama Lovers of the Red Sky (2021), the television drama Clean with Passion for Now (2018), and more.

At the age of 17, she became the youngest person to be listed in the Top 10 on Forbes' Korea Power Celebrity list in 2017, ranking at number eight. Naturally, when fans learned about the actress celebrating her 20th acting anniversary and her 24th birthday together, they were surprised and expressed their disbelief on Twitter.

More about the SBS and Netflix K-drama My Demon starring Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang

My Drama opens with a chaebol heiress named Do Do-hee (Yoo-jung), who runs an F&B firm. She was raised by Joo Cheon-sook (Kim Hae-sook), the leader of the Mirae gang, and she is Do-hee's favorite person. However, she soon meets the real devil, Jung Gu-Won (Song Kang).

Jung Gu-Won offers people contracts that let him give them everything they want in return for sending their souls directly to hell after a 10-year lapse. Do-hee finds herself in possession of Gu-won's demonic powers as is also pursued by her cunning and dangerous family members. She also deals with an enigmatic masked stalker and serial killer and the unexpected death of her adoptive grandmother.

Furthermore, Jung Gu-won becomes a prime candidate for the position of her bodyguard and, shortly after, her contract spouse. Meanwhile, she inherits the Mirae group and My Demon ends with a final plot twist.

My Demon concluded on January 20, 2024, as the last episode of the drama aired on Netflix and SBS.

