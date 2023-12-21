Fans swoon over NewJeans' Haerin's look for the latest Dior event: "Elegant beauty"

NewJeans’ Haerin recently attended the grand opening of the Dior Boutique in the Pangyo Hyundai Department Store. The event took place on Saturday, December 16.

She wore a ball gown with a box-cut neck. As an accessory, she went for a sleek black belt from Christian Dior. For the bag, she went for the classic black Lady Dior bag. She chose Jolie Pump shoes in black to complete the look for the Dior event.

Haerin chose to go for a subtle makeup for the event. The light pink lips, a hint of pink blush, and eyeshadow complimented the pink princess-like dress. The winged eyeliner highlighted the cat-eye look.

Haerin also kept her jewelry choice light for the event. She went for a two-layered simple neckpiece, with a simple stud in the top layer and a droplet accent in the second.

The attire of the K-pop star had her fans usher compliments, with one of the users saying:

Fans reaction (Source: @WKorea/Instagram)

"Dior princess": NewJeans Haerin's look for the event mesmerizes fans

The 17-year-old K-pop star secured the title of an ambassador with Dior this year in April. The luxury brand announced that Haerin is their house ambassador for fashion, beauty, and jewelry.

On this new collaboration, Dior said in a statement:

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the NewJeans singer and Dior. Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity."

Expand Tweet

Other members of the group also have tie-ups with globally recognized brands. Hanni is the ambassador for Gucci, Minji has a contract with Chanel, Hyein has been chosen as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and Danielle is working with YSL Beauty and Burberry.

Many fans appreciated the look of the NewJeans Haerin for the Dior boutique inauguration event. They also talked about how Haerin's appearances get highlighted in these events.

Here are some comments by fans on the posts of WKorea and NewJeans's posts from the Dior event in Seoul:

Fans reaction (Source: Sportskeeda)

Fans reaction (Source: Sportskeeda)

Fans reaction (Source: Sportskeeda)

Fans reaction (Source: Sportskeeda)

The brand is no stranger to tie-ups with K-pop stars and bands as they already have Jimin from BTS as their brand ambassador for the men’s line.