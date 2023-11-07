Fans swoon over NewJeans Danielle’s look for YSL campaign: “WOW SO DIVINE”

Today, On November 6th, 2023, Vogue Korea shared a few pictures of NewJeans Danielle from the YSL campaign for their Beauty 2023 Holiday Collection. YSL Beauty has launched their special limited-edition Holiday 2023 Collection which includes five exclusive products. For the campaign, the French luxury fashion house has chosen its new brand ambassador, NewJeans Danielle.

On March 13th, 2023, the member of the K-pop girl group NewJeans, Danielle officially joined the French luxury fashion house, YSL. This news was also shared by Vogue Korea. In her recent YSL campaign photoshoot, the K-pop artist captured the hearts of fans with her divine appearance.

Fans are amazed by the new looks of NewJeans Danielle for the YSL Beauty 2023 Holiday Collection

Vogue Korea has shared a total of four photos of NewJeans Danielle in which she is wearing a stunning black dress and posing with new products from the YSL Beauty 2023 Holiday Collection. NewJeans Danielle opted for a simple loose wavy hairstyle for the look which goes very well with the overall setup.

In the photos, fans can see her posing with two products from the French luxury fashion house's new collection which are Candy Glaze Lip Gloss and Cushion Encre De Peau Luminous Highlighter. Both have been used in creating her look for the YSL campaign. Couture Mini Clutch Eyeshadow Palette also has been utilized to create that gorgeous eye look for NewJeans Danielle.

Vogue Korea described the look in their X (Formally Twitter) post:

"A luxurious base, a metallic silver smoky look, and a shiny lip for the final touch. Captivate everyone's attention with mysterious and intense sparkling smoky makeup."

According to the fans, NewJeans Danielle looked divine, stunning, and unreal. Here are some glimpses from Vogue Korea's Instagram and X posts.

YSL Beauty 2023 Holiday Collection

Yves Saint Laurent aka YSL has recently introduced their exclusive limited edition collection for the 2023 Holiday. The collection includes five high-end beauty products which are specially made to create gorgeous Holiday looks. Here is the list of products and their prices.

Libre Eau De Parfum Holiday 2023 Edition - $130

The Slim Matte Lipstick Holiday 2023 Edition - $45

Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick Holiday 2023 Edition - $39

Couture Mini Clutch Eyeshadow Palette Holiday 2023 Edition - $68

Cushion Encre De Peau Luminous Highlighter Holiday - $40

The whole collection is available for purchase via the official website of Yves Saint Laurent.