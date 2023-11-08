Fans swoon over SF9 Rowoon's look for his latest magazine cover: "Best model for sure"

SF9's Rowoon was recently announced as the cover star of GQ Korea's November issue's digital cover, where he collaborated with the high-end luggage brand RIMOWA. The K-drama star will be appearing in three different moving covers for the popular magazine, which will be accompanied by a stunning pictorial, a fashion film and an exclusive interview.

The Destined With You actor made a show-stopping appearance at the RIMOWA Seit 1898 event earlier this year on September 7, 2023, looking gorgeous in a bedazzled jacket. While his ensemble for the exhibition was casual, he rocked uber-chic looks for his cover pictorial with GQ Korea.

Netizens gushed over his fashion and beauty choices for the magazine cover, noting that he was the "best model" a brand could ask for. Many stated that Rowoon looked immaculate in the cover feature, especially swooning over his longer hairstyle.

The Extraordinary You star sported several different looks throughout the pictorial, ranging from formal office-core fits to edgy looks with leather elements. Along with that, for one of the moving covers, he even went with a bedazzled piece with sequins and tassels.

SF9 Rowoon looked stunning in a longer hairdo for GQ Korea's November issue

While Rowoon's fashion choices were gorgeous, he added intrigue to the overall look with his beauty choices as he flaunted his overgrown bangs in the cover pictorial. He paired it with a minimalistic makeup look, allowing his outfits and the RIMOWA pieces to be the star of the show.

The She Would Never Know actor went with a soft dewy base that added a beautiful glow to the high points of his face, pairing it with subtle cheek makeup for a natural look. Along with that, he opted for a nude lip shade that added a hint of color to his lips without looking too intense. For his eye makeup, he lined his upper lash line with black eyeliner to add some definition, keeping the rest of his eye makeup subtle and natural.

Rowoon rocked two different hairstyles for his GQ Korea cover feature, going for a wet look to make his hairdos all the more edgy. He went with a lightly tousled hairstyle for some of the looks, brushing his overgrown bangs back for a sleeked-back hairdo for the rest of the looks.

The former SF9 member's overgrown bangs framed his face beautifully, adding intrigue to the overall look. Along with that, the wet look added a layered effect to his hairstyles, lending some texture to his hairdos.

Fans swooned over Rowoon's stunning visuals, especially loving his longer hairstyle. Many went on to note that he looked "handsome" in the cover feature, with an Instagram user exclaiming that the actor is "just perfect."

In other news, SF9's Rowoon has been keeping busy with promotional activities for his latest project, The Matchmakers. He is starring alongside Cho Yi-hyun of All of Us Are Dead fame, with the K-drama already available for streaming on Viki.