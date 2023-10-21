Netizens go gaga about Park Seo-joon's look for his latest magazine pictorial: "Sooooo heavenly handsome"

Park Seo-joon recently featured in Elle Korea, where he collaborated with the French luxury brand Chanel. The magazine pictorial was shot in Grasse, which is well-known to be the center of the French perfume industry, where the K-drama star got the opportunity to experience the sourcing of ingredients for the brand's iconic No. 5 fragrance.

No. 5 was the very first perfume launched by Chanel, with the fragrance being formulated by the master perfumer, Ernest Beaux. The Concrete Utopia star got to experience the sourcing of jasmine for the legendary perfume, which plays a crucial role in the fragrance that has stayed the same for over 100 years.

Netizens swooned over Park Seo-joon's visuals, noting that he looked "heavenly" against the picturesque landscape of Grasse in the magazine pictorial. Since the photoshoot was in collaboration with the French fashion house, the actor sported all-Chanel looks for the Elle Korea pictorial.

The Itaewon Class star rocked several different looks throughout the photoshoot, ranging from cozy knitwear to crisp striped shirts. The fits were summery and fresh, perfectly suitable for Grasse, which is known to be balmy all year round.

Park Seo-joon looked heavenly in an effortless hair and makeup look for his latest pictorial with Elle Korea

Park Seo-joon paired his vacation-worthy ensembles with an effortless hair and makeup look, which made the overall look all the more summer-friendly. The actor sported two different hairstyles throughout the pictorial.

He paired his knitwear with a lightly tousled-up hairdo, with his hair styled into soft waves for a fluffy look. The soft waves added texture and volume to his hair, beautifully rounding off the cozy and lived-in looks. However, he went with a neater hairstyle to pair with his shirts, parting his hair down the middle and retaining his natural hair texture for a dapper hairdo.

For his makeup, Park Seo-joon opted for a soft matte base that lent a subtle glow to the high points of his face, keeping the rest of his makeup quite minimal. He paired it with a light pink lip shade that lent a healthy dose of color to his lips without looking too intense. Along with that, for added definition, he lined his upper waterline with black eyeliner, keeping the rest of his look natural and effortless.

Fans couldn't help but gush over Park Seo-joon's beauty, as several of them noted that he looked gorgeous in the Elle Korea pictorial. Some even went on to state that he looked graceful in the photoshoot, with netizens requesting for the high definition copies of the pictures so they could admire his stunning visuals.

Park Seo-joon has been keeping busy with the filming and promotion of his upcoming movie, The Marvels, which is scheduled for a November 8 release in Korea and a November 10 release in the US. The Korean actor will be playing the role of Prince Yan, where he will be debuting a brand-new hairstyle in a flowy shoulder-length cut.