NCT Jeno's look for the Ferragamo pop-up event wins the internet: "He looks so perfect"

NCT's Jeno made a show-stopping appearance at the Ferragamo Pop-Up Store in Seoul on October 20, 2023. The store is located at the Times Square Mall in Yeongdeungpo and aims to celebrate the luxury brand's Fall-Winter 2023 collection. It offers contemporary yet elegant pieces from the same.

The NCT member has been representing the fashion brand since May 2023, making him the first-ever global male ambassador of Ferragamo. The idol has been featured in some campaigns after being announced as an official ambassador of the brand. He has also represented it in Harper's Bazaar Korea's October issue as well.

Netizens swooned over Jeno's stunning visuals, as many noted that he looked perfect at the pop-up store. Rocking a ribbed top with jeans, the rapper-singer's fit was effortlessly chic, which was further elevated with the addition of the dapper trench coat. He sported an all-Ferragamo ensemble at the pop-up store opening, bringing together casual and classy pieces for a well-rounded look.

The NCT member's look for the Ferragamo event was quite different from the edgy theme he went with for his photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar Korea, thus showcasing the versatility of the pieces from the FW '23 collection.

Fans loved NCT Jeno's subtle makeup and overall look at the Ferragamo Pop-Up Store in Seoul

Jeno's fashion choices were minimalistic and chic, with the NCT star opting for a similar feel for his beauty choices as well. His hair and makeup were effortless and casual and highlighted his natural beauty without taking away from the same.

For his makeup, he went with a matte base that prevented his skin from looking shiny under the camera flash. Keeping his cheek makeup minimal, the star opted for a peachy pink shade that added a hint of color to his lips while keeping them looking fresh and natural. He paired all this with a subtle eye makeup look, lining his upper lash line with black eyeliner and using a light brown eyeshadow around his eyes for added depth.

He incorporated soft waves throughout the length of his hair, which lent texture and volume to the hairdo, thus adding intrigue to the overall look. Along with that, his wavy bangs framed his face, drawing all the attention to his eyes.

Jeno's fluffy hairstyle was well-received by fans, as he rocked a wavy look at the Ferragamo event. He parted his hair down the middle, keeping it tousled up and messy for a casual, lived-in look.

Fans couldn't help but gush over him, especially noting that his side profile was "perfect" and absolutely "insane". They were proud to witness the NCT member's very first event as a Ferragamo ambassador, with an X user exclaiming that the idol looked adorable.

Jeno paired his all-blue fit with a tote bag from the Italian luxury brand, using pieces from its Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection. The NCT Dream member's layered ensemble will be a perfect choice for the upcoming season, with the suede trench coat lending a cozy yet chic feel to the overall look.