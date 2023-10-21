Fans swoon over NCT Jungwoo's look for the Tod's pop-up event: "Our tod's ambassador is so handsome"

On October 20, 2023, NCT's Jungwoo turned heads at the Tod's 'The Art of Craftmanship' Pop-Up Store in Seoul, looking dapper in an effortlessly chic neutral-toned ensemble. The store aims to celebrate the collaboration of the Italian luxury brand with Tim Walker, showcasing images and videos that best capture the work that went into some of the most well-known pieces by the fashion brand.

The NCT member has been representing Tod's since September 2023, making him the brand's first-ever male ambassador in Korea. Unfortunately, due to NCT 127's packed schedule as of late, the K-pop idol hasn't been able to participate in many events by the luxury brand, making the pop-up store opening his very first event after becoming its official brand ambassador.

Netizens swooned over Jungwoo's visuals, as they noted that he looked "handsome" at the pop-up store. The K-pop star went with a brown jumper and white pants combination, pairing it with a gray trench coat. He accessorized his outfit with a leather handbag, belt, and boots, using pieces from the latest collection for his neutral-toned fit.

NCT Jungwoo looked dapper in an effortless hair and makeup look at the Tod's Pop-Up Store event

Jungwoo's fashion choices were perfectly fitting for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend, with Tod's Trench Coat with Inserts in Leather elevating the overall look. The leather accessories lent a luxurious feel to the ensemble, making his outfit the central focus of his look for the pop-up store opening.

For his hairstyle, the NCT star rocked a simple brushed-down hairdo in a wet look. One can easily achieve this hairstyle with the help of some hair gel, which also adds a hint of edginess to the look. With his bangs left brushed down, they helped frame his face, drawing all the attention to his facial features.

Jungwoo went with a subtle makeup look for the Tod's event, opting for a matte base that prevented his skin from looking too shiny. To add definition to his eyes, he lined his upper lash line with black eyeliner, avoiding any blush or eyeshadow for an uber-natural makeup look. Along with that, he incorporated a light pink shade into his lip makeup, adding a healthy dose of color to his lips without looking too intense.

Fans gushed over Jungwoo's beauty, as several of them noted that he looked "extra handsome" at the Tod's event. An X user even went on to state that the K-pop idol had a "face like no other," while others jokingly questioned how anybody could just stand still and manage to look so stunning.

Other than Jungwoo, Red Velvet's Joy was also present for the pop-up store opening. Netizens were thrilled to see clips of the K-pop stars interacting, with the duo posing for pictures for the media as well as clicking selfies together.