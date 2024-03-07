Fans swoon over TWICE Jihyo and Tzuyu's look at the Gucci Ancora exhibition: "They are so beautiful"

TWICE Jihyo and Tzuyu recently made a joint appearance at the Gucci Ancora exhibition held in Seoul, South Korea. The exhibition celebrated the launch of the luxury brand's Spring Summer Women's Collection of 2024.

Jihyo and Tzuyu displayed striking visuals clad in simple yet chic outfits with minimal makeup. Dressed in contrasting dark and light combinations, Jihyo opted for a navy blue trench coat along with a white inner top and black Gucci shorts, whereas Tzuyu wore a white, one-shoulder shirt paired with a printed Gucci skirt in shades of brown.

Expand Tweet

Fans of TWICE were elated to see two members of their favorite South Korean girl group in dapper styling at the Gucci Ancora exhibition and took to social media platforms like X to compliment them:

Expand Tweet

Fans praise TWICE Jihyo and Tzuyu's look at the Gucci Ancora exhibition

TWICE Jihyo and Tzuyu are globally popular owing to their talent in the K-pop industry, striking visuals, and unique sense of style. Both of them are praised and featured on multiple fashion and beauty portals owing to their distinct appearances at events and brand campaigns.

While Jihyo is the brand ambassador of South Korean beauty brand Milk Touch, Tzuyu is the ambassador of Japanse beauty brand Visée. Additionally, the group TWICE is an ambassador for the haircare brand, Lux.

For the Gucci Ancora exhibition, TWICE Tyuzu kept her makeup and accessories minimal and subtle. She sported a dewy base makeup with a nude pink shade for the lips. She left her long, straight tresses open, keeping the look chic.

Expand Tweet

TWICE Jihyo went for a subtle makeup look as well, with a dewy base makeup and glossy pink tint for the lips, paired with a light shade of blush on the cheekbones and volumized lashes. Jihyo also opted to let her hair down, which complemented her attire.

Fans of TWICE Jihyo and Tyuzu took to social media platforms to showcase their excitement on spotting two of their favorites:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Read More: NewJeans Hyein's Louis Vuitton look for Paris Fashion Week wins the internet: "THE MAIN EVENTTT"

After TWICE Jihyo and Tyuzu appeared for a photo-op with the paparazzi, their photos for the Gucci Anacora exhibition went viral, leaving fans clamoring for more similar appearances.