GOT7 BamBam's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "The utmost beauty"

GOT7 BamBam is known for his powerful on-stage presence, rapping skills, and ability to deliver spectacular visuals. The rapper of Slow Mo fame has always been a fan favorite when it comes to styling, to the extent that fashion magazines have covered many of his looks to date.

This time around, GOT7 BamBam has made headlines sporting Pharrell Williams' work with luxury brand Louis Vuitton in five different looks for menswear. Photos from an ELLE Men January'24 edition pictorial, featuring the GOT7 rapper in the latest LV menswear collection, have garnered positive traction from the rapper’s fans.

Fans are not only sharing the ELLE Men photos of GOT7 BamBam but also praising the dapper styling. In fact, one fan even commented that the idol was "the utmost beauty."

In other news, Pharrell Williams was announced as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton in February 2023, since the position was vacant after the passing away of Off-White founder Virgil Ablok in 2021. According to fans, Pharrell Williams’ innovative sense of fashion looked unique and beautiful on the GOT7 rapper.

"World Class Model": Fans gush over GOT7 BamBam's latest Louis Vuitton look

Often seen sporting tank tops, shirts, and hoodies in dark colors like black, GOT7 BamBam’s look for ELLE Men’s January’24 issue has made his global fanbase swoon over how Pharrell Williams’ unique styling has accentuated the GOT7 rapper’s features.

The pictorial features BamBam in varied outfits, wherein he is seen sporting a checkered, brown two-piece set accessorized with a cute LV purse and a lapel chain. Meanwhile, the other look features the rapper in a camouflaged floor-length jacket with black shorts, LV’s unique cargo socks, black shoes, and black square-frame sunglasses.

The green and brown colors on the jacket bring out the light copper color of GOT7 BamBam’s hair and his green lenses. Moreover, BamBam sported red and black nail paint on alternate fingers and opted for a subtle and dewy makeup look.

Finally, the third look for the ELLE Men January'24 issue featured the GOT7 rapper in a green and brown printed leather jacket with wide-framed glasses framing most of his face.

Fans of the GOT7 rapper took to social media platforms to compliment the unique LV ensemble styling, which is different from what BamBam has appeared in so far. Members of iGOT7 (GOT7's fandom name) expressed their appreciation for BamBam's look with phrases like "Hot Model" and "Trendy look."

This is not the first time the GOT7 rapper's name has been linked to a Louis Vuitton collection under the creative supervision of Pharrell Williams. The GOT7 rapper attended the Happy singer’s debut presentation during the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 show at the iconic Pont Neuf Bridge in Paris.