"I am here for it": Fans cheer as Prime x Arsenal comes out with exclusive drinks

Arsenal recently partnered with the drink company Prime to announce that they will be launching exclusive drinks. The announcement also led to the hashtag Prime x Arsenal trending since April 11, 2024.

Prime Drinks is owned by YouTubers KSI and fellow YouTube star, Logan Paul. Arsenal first partnered with the brand in 2022. Back then, it was the official hydration partner for the Emirates Cup.

With the weekend clash of Arsenal vs Aston Villa coming up, the former announced that they have launched an exclusive bottle with the popular hydration and energy drinks company, available only in the UK.

Fans flocked to social media to express their excitement about the collaboration, with one fan commenting under @drinkprime's post:

"I am here for it."

Fan reactions on the Prime x Arsenal partnership (Image via Instagram/@drinkprime)

Many others also expressed their enthusiasm about the launch:

The Prime x Arsenal exclusive drink has been launched in a Goalberry flavor

When asked about the flavor of the new exclusive limited edition drink by one of the fans on Instagram, @drinksprime, the energy drink and beverage company's official Instagram handle replied:

"Goalberry - we can’t wait for the PRIME Fam to try it!"

The Arsenal or Goalberry Prime Hydration Drink is officially described as a Mixed Berry flavor, offering a familiar and refreshing fruity experience, distinct from other options available in the hydration-supporting beverage range, such as Tropical Punch and the sour apple berry Glowberry.

The Arsenal Prime Hydration Drink or the Goalberry Prime Hydration Drink has already debuted in the UK, appearing at select Home Bargains locations. Whether it will expand into other markets like the US or Australia is uncertain as of now. The drink is priced at $29.99 on the official website and select Home Bargains locations.

Prime also often introduces region-exclusive flavors or editions, and the new Goalberry-flavored drink might just be one such launch.

The partnership between Prime and Arsenal has stirred excitement amongst fans. Since the launch of their exclusive Goalberry flavor with the football club, fans have been expressing their excitement for the product.

