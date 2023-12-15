IVE stuns fans with their 2023 Music Bank Global Festival looks: “All of them are so beautiful”

On December 15th, 2023, IVE attended the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival. The event took place at KBS Hall in Seoul and included a live show and a pre-recorded performance from Japan. The festival showcased the talent and popularity of the participating K-pop acts, making it one of the major musical events of the year.

The festival featured 38 popular K-pop artists and bands, including aespa, CRAVITY, fromis_9, (G)I-DLE, FANTASY BOYS, Sunmi, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Hwasa of MAMAMOO, ONEUS, H1-KEY, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, xikers, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and Xdinary Heroes.

IVE is one of the many K-pop groups at the event, and yet they caught the attention of the fans and audiences with their presence. Fans are praising the group for their visuals. Netizens are saying that every member of the group is looking beautiful.

Fans are amazed by the visuals of IVE at 2023 Music Bank Global Festival

IVE, a six-member K-pop girl group formed by Starship Entertainment that debuted on December 1, 2021, with the single album Eleven. The group consists of Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. At the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival event, this K-pop group's members Leeseo and Liz collaborated with (G)I-DLE's Minnie and Yuqi to perform Lilac by IU. Fans loved the performance.

At the grand event, every member of IVE was wearing black outfits with some hints of white. Rei was wearing an off-shoulder black dress accompanied by a pair of black open-toe heels decorated with bows. Her hair was done in a bun with straight bangs. She accessorized the whole outfit with just a pair of drop-silver earrings.

The oldest member of the group, Gaeul, was wearing a short black dress with a pair of black spool heels decorated with flowers. She has also done her hair in a loose bun, which complements her outfit. For accessories, Gaeul opted for simple and small silver earrings.

Yujin, the leader of the group, sported a short black dress with hints of whites in the dress from MIU MIU. She paired her outfit with sparkly silver spool heels. She kept her hair loose with waves, and straight bangs, accompanied by a black hairband. She accessorized her outfit with a ring and MIU MIU earrings.

Wonyoung was wearing a long black princess-cut dress with a silver-embellished black belt. She paired it with a sparkly silver pump heel. She kept her hair loose and straight with bangs. As for accessories, she opted for a simple silver pendant and small earrings.

Leeseo, the youngest member of the group, was wearing a short black ballerina dress. She paired the outfit with black platform stilettos. Leeseo kept her hair loose with waves, accompanied by a slim silver hair band. For accessories, she was only wearing drop-silver earrings.

Liz opted for a long, off-shoulder black dress, and she kept her blonde hair loose with simple waves. She accessorized her outfits with a silver choker necklace and small silver earrings.

Fans are swooned by the overall look of the IVE members. Here are some appreciative and complementing posts from X (formally known as Twitter).

The girl K-pop group's recent music albums, I've Ive and I've Mine, are currently available to listen to on Spotify and YouTube.