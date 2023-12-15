"Get well soon": Fans reacted as (G)I-DLE's Minnie and Shuhua halt activities to recover from illness

(G)I-DLE's Minnie and Shuhua took a halt from promotional activities due to health reasons. On December 15, Cube Entertainment confirmed the members' health conditions and future activity plans in an official statement.

According to the agency, the two members Minnie and Shuhua will not appear at the upcoming KBS2 2023 Music Bank Global Festival. Meanwhile, only members Miyeon and Yuqi will appear on the unit stage of the KBS2 2023 Music Bank Global Festival.

This has concerned many fans on social media, they expressed their thoughts and wished for the singers’ quick recovery. A fan on the X said, “Get well soon”.

“Hope they get a decent nice break soon”: Fans concerned as (G)I-DLE members Minnie and Shuhua take a temporary break

The two K-pop girl group members' statements from Cube Entertainment, which informed fans of their health issues and plans, were released on December 15.

Previously, the Thai member of the group was seen leaving the stage due to sudden difficulties in condition during the performance of Jingle Ball 2023 in Philadelphia a few days back. Concerned fans took to social media to highlight how hard the idols have been working.

Many fans wished for them to have a proper break to get rest and recover from their said illness. Leaving fans in shock, here are some reactions to the statements released by the agency:

Cube Entertainment’s statements

On December 15, the agency shared a statement informing fans about Minnie’s health condition. The agency stated,

“Minnie recently visited the hospital due to her condition and health. Considering the health of the artists, Minnie is stabilizing according to the guidance of medical personnel.”

About her absence at the KBS2 2023 Music Bank Global Festival which is to be held on December 15, they added,

“Accordingly, she will not be able to participate in the KBS2 unit and group stage scheduled on December 15 (Friday), and the resumption of activities will depend on the recovery of the artist's condition.”

They released another statement a few hours later, this time about Shuhua's health conditions and temporary pause on her activities. The agency stated,

“At dawn today (15th), Shuhua visited the emergency room due to mild fever and cold symptoms and was confirmed to have type A flu. Currently, Shuhua has stopped all scheduled schedules and is getting enough rest and stabilizing according to the guidance of medical personnel.”

For the safety of performers and fans, the group stage pre-recording for the KBS2 2023 Music Bank Global Festival on December 15 was cancelled due to the contagious nature of the sickness. The agency asked for fans' understanding and asked them to do their part in helping the artists get well.