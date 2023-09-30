How much are Jingle Ball 2023 tickets? Lineup, where to buy, venue and all you need to know

iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball is making a return with the announcement of its star-studded lineup for the 2023 edition, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One. This eagerly awaited music tour will make appearances in major cities in the country like Tampa, Dallas, Texas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit and many others. It will feature chart-toppers such as Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, SZA, and more, promising a festive celebration of pop music's finest.

Tom Poleman, the chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, expressed his enthusiasm about the festival. He said that the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of their most ancipated events of the year. He added that they are excited to finally share with the fans everyon who will perform on stage.

"This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists," Poleman went on to say.

According to iHeartRadio's website, fans can watch an exclusive TV broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET. In case they miss it, the special will be available on Hulu and on-demand the next day, December 22, 2023. The Jingle Ball Tour is set to start in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and end in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Capital One is also set to continue its long-standing partnership as the national presenting sponsor of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for the ninth consecutive year.

How to secure tickets for the Jingle Ball 2023 and what are the ticket prices?

Tickets for Jingle Ball 2023 performances will be available for purchase by the general public via Ticketmaster starting at 12 pm local time on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Pre-sale opportunities are offered to Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card holders. They can use the first six digits of their cards as access codes for ticket purchases on Ticketmaster. This pre-sale window runs from 10 am local time on Tuesday, October 3rd, to 10 am local time on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Specific tour stops may have additional pre-sales associated with local radio stations or venues. Detailed information for each date can be found on Ticketmaster.

However, those who want to secure their spot at this star-studded event early can purchase tickets as early as today. As of writing, tickets are available for $312 before fees through Vivid Seats, making it accessible to a wide range of fans.

Alternatively, premium tickets can go for prices ranging from $700 to $4000 before fees, offering various options to suit different preferences and budgets. It is advised to act promptly to secure the best seats and prices for this highly anticipated affair.

Madison Square Garden offers a range of ticket pricing options for the upcoming event. Here's a breakdown of ticket prices by section:

No View: Tickets for this level start at $312, providing an affordable option for fans looking to attend the event without breaking the bank.

Mid-Tier Tickets: For those seeking a mid-tier experience, tickets in the 200 Level section are priced at $678, offering a good balance between cost and view.

Premium Tickets: Premium seating in the 100 Level section is available at $852, providing an excellent view and proximity to the stage for an enhanced concert experience.

High Tier Ticket: For the ultimate fan experience, tickets for the High Tier start at $3989, offering an up-close and immersive view of the performers.

Please note that ticket prices may vary based on demand and availability. It's advisable to check with the venue or the official ticketing platform for the most up-to-date pricing information and availability in each section.

Jingle Ball features big artists such as Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and OneRepublic as the main headliners for this year

Here is the lineup of the artists including their performance dates and venues:

1) November 26, 2023 - Amale Arena in Tampa, Florida

Niall Horan

Teddy Swims

Zara Larsson

Doechii

Paul Russell

Kaliii

Lawrence

2) November 28, 2023 — Dickies Arena in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Jelly Roll

Doechii

Big Time Rush

Flo Rida

LANY

Paul Russell

Kaliii

P1Harmony

3) December 1, 2023 — Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California

Olivia Rodrigo

Niall Horan

AJR

Sabrina Carpenter

Miguel

Doechii

Flo Rida

(G)I-DLE

P1Harmony

4) December 4, 2023 — Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Nicki Minaj

Jelly Roll

Big Time Rush

Doechii

(G)I-DLE

Kaliii

5) December 5, 2023 — Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Usher

Jelly Roll

Lil Durk

Big Time Rush

Flo Rida

Doechii

Kaliii

(G)I-DLE

6) December 8, 2023 — Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

OneRepublic

Sabrina Carpenter

Jelly Roll

Big Time Rush

Doechii

Pentatonix

David Kushner

Melanie Martinez

7) December 10, 2023 — TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

SZA

Sabrina Carpenter

OneRepublic

Flo Rida

David Kushner

Melanie Martinez

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE

8) December 11, 2023 — Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

OneRepublic

Jelly Roll

Big Time Rush

Doechii

Flo Rida

Melanie Martinez

David Kushner

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE

9) December 12, 2023 — Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Usher

OneRepublic

Jelly Roll

Big Time Rush

Doechii

David Kushner

(G)I-DLE

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball began in 1996 when New York's Z100 pop music radio station introduced the event under the leadership of Tom Poleman. The first-ever Jingle Ball was a resounding triumph, showcasing an exclusively female lineup that included Sheryl Crow, Tracy Chapman, Shawn Colvin, Jewel, Susanna Hoffs, and No Doubt.