iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Atlanta 2023: Lineup, Presale, tickets, dates, & all you need to know 

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is back for another year, with its Atlanta edition scheduled to be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 14, 2023. The concert will be part of the larger Jingle Ball series of concerts, which has been held annually for more than two decades.

The Atlanta edition was announced along with the rest of the concerts by the radio on its official website and is set to feature Nicki Minaj as the headliner of the show. Other performers will include Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

The presale for the concert will be available from October 3, 2023, to October 6, 2023, and is exclusive to Capitol One cardholders. General tickets will be available on October 6, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Presales and tickets can be accessed via the official radio website.

Nicki Minaj to headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Atlanta

The Atlanta edition of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will feature several popular stars as part of the lineup, none more prominent than headliner Nicki Minaj. The singer-songwriter and rapper is best known for her debut studio album, Pink Friday, which was released on November 22, 2010. The platinum-certified album was a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full lineup for the Atlanta iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is given below:

Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice

Sabrina Carpenter

Flo Rida

David Kushner

Kaliii

NCT DREAM

Speaking about the annual event, the chief programming officer for iHeart Media, the parent company of iHeart Radio, Tom Poleman, stated in an interview with Billboard magazine:

"Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we’re excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season. This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists."

In addition to their ninth consecutive partnership with Capitol One, iHeart Media is collaborating with broadcasting giant ABC to bring the event live to those unable to attend at the venue. The partnership was announced to Billboard by iHeart Media's president for entertainment enterprises, John Sykes:

"The biggest holiday music event in America is coming to ABC for the first time. Viewers will have a front row seat to experience this multi city tour as it rolls across the country."

Alongside the broadcasting and sponsor partnerships, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will also partner with the non-profit organization Ryan Seacrest Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to inspiring youth through entertainment, and part of the revenue from the Ball will be set aside for the foundation and its work.

The history of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball started in 1996 when New York's Z100 pop music radio channel introduced the ball after Tom Poleman joined the ranks of the station. The inaugural edition was a massive success, featuring an all-women lineup of Sheryl Crow, Tracy Chapman, Shawn Colvin, Jewel, Susanna Hoff, and No Doubt.

Speaking about the event in an exclusive interview with Billboard on December 7, 2018, Tom Poleman elaborated on the conceptualization of the annual Ball, stating:

"So the first Jingle Ball show was validating the station’s return to being a pure hit focused radio station. When No Doubt closed the show that year, I remember sitting behind the stage and feeling all of Madison Square Garden shaking from all the people jumping and screaming. It was a validation pop music was coming back."

The event eventually expanded from its New York origins to include more cities in future editions, with notable places including Minneapolis, Oakland, San Francisco, Boston, Tampa, and more.