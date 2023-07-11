Cricket

T20 Blast 2023: How to purchase tickets for the semi-final matches & final?

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jul 11, 2023 18:53 IST
Edgbaston in Birmingham is all set to host the final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Saturday, July 15, will be the final day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Four deserving teams will play, with two semi-finals and a final scheduled to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Fans are expected to flood the stadium as all three games are likely to be cracking ones.

The first semi-final will begin in the morning at 11 am local time (3:30 pm IST) between Essex and Hampshire. The second semi-final will be played between Somerset and Surrey from 2:30 pm local time (7 pm IST). The final will follow the semi-final, with the winning teams going head-to-head for the title, which begins at 6:45 pm local time (11:15 pm IST).

The fans who are yet to buy tickets for the final day need to hurry up as the tickets are getting sold at a rapid rate. The tickets for the final day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 are available on the ‘seat unique’ website. The price of the tickets ranges from £180 to £190. As of now, the Premium Tickets of Row C – Block 431 and Row C – Block 433 have already been sold out.

The Premium Tickets for Block 432 and 433 in Row D are available for £180. The Premium Tickets for Block 432 of Row C are for £185. Block 432 in Row B offers a ticket price of £190. The same has been the price for Block 432 and 433 of Row E Back Row.

All these sections of the ground have a private food outlet and poser tables. As soon as you book the ticket, the e-ticket will be emailed to you, 2-4 days before the final day.

Vitality T20 Blast 2023 fixtures of the final day (July 15, Saturday) at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Semi-Final 1 - Essex vs Hampshire (11 am local time, 3:30 pm IST)

Semi-Final 2 – Somerset vs Surrey (2:30 pm local time, 7 pm IST)

Final – TBC vs TBC (6:45 pm local time, 11:15 pm IST)

