T20 Blast 2023: How to purchase tickets for the semi-final matches & final?

Saturday, July 15, will be the final day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. Four deserving teams will play, with two semi-finals and a final scheduled to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Fans are expected to flood the stadium as all three games are likely to be cracking ones.

The first semi-final will begin in the morning at 11 am local time (3:30 pm IST) between Essex and Hampshire. The second semi-final will be played between Somerset and Surrey from 2:30 pm local time (7 pm IST). The final will follow the semi-final, with the winning teams going head-to-head for the title, which begins at 6:45 pm local time (11:15 pm IST).

The fans who are yet to buy tickets for the final day need to hurry up as the tickets are getting sold at a rapid rate. The tickets for the final day of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 are available on the ‘seat unique’ website. The price of the tickets ranges from £180 to £190. As of now, the Premium Tickets of Row C – Block 431 and Row C – Block 433 have already been sold out.

The Premium Tickets for Block 432 and 433 in Row D are available for £180. The Premium Tickets for Block 432 of Row C are for £185. Block 432 in Row B offers a ticket price of £190. The same has been the price for Block 432 and 433 of Row E Back Row.

All these sections of the ground have a private food outlet and poser tables. As soon as you book the ticket, the e-ticket will be emailed to you, 2-4 days before the final day.

Vitality T20 Blast 2023 fixtures of the final day (July 15, Saturday) at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Semi-Final 1 - Essex vs Hampshire (11 am local time, 3:30 pm IST)

Semi-Final 2 – Somerset vs Surrey (2:30 pm local time, 7 pm IST)

Final – TBC vs TBC (6:45 pm local time, 11:15 pm IST)

