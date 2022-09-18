“KD is going to reiterate his trade demand at some point”- NBA analyst foresees Brooklyn Nets issues waiting to ‘Bubble up’, says existing concerns with Durant and Irving will lead the team to crumble again

The Brooklyn Nets had one of the most eventful offseasons with their star players linked to several trade rumors. Although the team decided to run it back, NBA analyst Ric Bucher believes the worst is not over.

Kevin Durant demanded a trade request a day before free agency started. The 2-time NBA champ tried to force his way out by demanding Sean Marks and Steve Nash be fired.

However, he rescinded his demands shortly after, with the Brooklyn Nets releasing a statement saying he would stay with the organization.

While it all seemed peachy at the time, many believe their amicable resolution was a short-term fix. Nick Wright has previously spoken about how fragile the "marriage" is, saying that nobody thinks it is going to work.

Bucher shares the same sentiment. On his podcast "On The Ball," he commented on the Brooklyn Nets' 2022-23 season.

"Under the circumstances, I don't know of anyone who could have navigated all the turmoil, injuries, and distractions the Nets went through last season."

After drawing parallels with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, he continued:

"It's all going to be how they start the season, and their first most is brutal."

Bucher went ahead and pointed out that their first few games were against tough opponents. He also stated that 12 of their first 20 games will be on the road, highlighting that several are back-to-back.

"I just don't see how they get out of the gate on the kind of roll that galvanizes the. And just imagine they lose the first five games, they go 0-5. Do you think KD and Kyrie are going to be rallying the troops?

"I just don't know how they get out of the gate in a way that is going to alleviate all the issues that are just waiting there to bubble up. It's far more likely that the Nets are going to struggle. KD is going to reiterate his trade demand at some point. And Kyrie Irving is going to follow suit and this team is going to erode the same way it did last year."

Can the Brooklyn Nets win the 2023 NBA title?

As things stand, the Brooklyn Nets are not seen as title contenders. Some of the favorites to advance from the East are the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

However, with the level of talent on the Nets' roster, they cannot be written off. Although no one is sure how the team will gel following Durant's demands, every player on that roster has something to prove.

KD and Kyrie Irving have been called out severally for failing to make a deep run in the playoffs since the start of their union. Charles Barkley has called Durant a bus rider on several occasions because he has not succeeded in leading the Nets to glory.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out for the team next season. Fans and pundits have high hopes, especially with Ben Simmons' availability.

