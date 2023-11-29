Jennifer Lawrence rubbishes plastic surgery rumors, discloses her secret to looking younger

In a recent conversation with Kylie Jenner for the Interview magazine, Jennifer Lawrence shut down rumors about plastic surgery. The Hunger Games actress shared her views about aging and how makeup has changed her appearance. She explained how people mistook her makeup for plastic surgery in the last few months.

As per People, she said,

"It’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery."

The 33-year-old talked about what it is like to grow up in the spotlight. She opened up to Kylie Jenner on the differences she has noticed in her face while shunning all the rumors about having a nose job, eye surgery, or lip fillers done.

Image via @vanitycoke

She continued,

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging. Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up."

Jennifer Lawrence's beauty secrets: Skincare Routine and more explored

Discover the secret behind Jennifer Lawrence’s radiant and flawless skin. Regarding beauty standards, the Hollywood star prefers to keep it real. The actress embraces realistic standards and opts for a low-maintenance skincare regime. Let’s uncover Jennifer Lawrence's skincare ritual to achieve her glowing skin tone and texture.

1) Sunblocking is the key

Image via @jenlawrence

Applying sunscreen with good SPF coverage is the key to reversing or slowing down aging. Lawrence is a dedicated sunblock user and religiously uses one every single day. She prefers sunscreen with zinc in it.

2. Exfoliating every day

Image via @jennifer_lawrence_beauty

The 33-year-old opts for daily exfoliation to attain a smooth texture and remove the gunk from her face. Jennifer Lawrence says she exfoliates every night and recommends using any grainy exfoliant.

3) Using Retinol

Image via @jennifer_lawrence_beauty

Using retinol under her night cream daily works best for the No Hard Feelings star, even though she tends to overlook the importance of changing skincare products and experts' recommendations of not using retinol every day.

4) No to skipping moisturizer

Image via @jennifer_lawrence_beauty

Jennifer Lawrence wears a thick face mask before a night cream to keep her dry skin moisturized and hydrated. Moisturization locks in the moisture and provides the hydration the skin needs after cleansing or exfoliation.

5) No unnecessary makeup

Image via @jennifer_lawrence_beauty

The actress reveals that she usually doesn’t wear make-up if there’s no event. She jokingly said how she had learned nothing from the professionals. Hence, if she wears makeup, it's for an event and done by professionals.

Jennifer Lawrence follows a basic skincare routine and has been turning heads on her red carpet for all these years. The routine is simple and can be attained with any preferred skincare product.