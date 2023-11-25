Kim Tae-ri's look for Prada campaign wins the internet: "Oh my god. This is so beautiful"

On November 25, 2023, Prada shared an Instagram reel featuring their brand ambassador Kim Tae-ri. This was for a Prada campaign for the brand's exclusive 2023 Holiday Collection 'Gifts for Her.' The relationship between the Italian luxury fashion house and the Korean actress dates back to 2021. Since then, they have collaborated on multiple occasions and fans love their partnership.

Prada's short video and the photo that the Korean actress shared online soon went viral and Tae-ri's fans were over the moon. They have always supported her collaborations with Prada and this new campaign look left them mesmerized. They flooded social media with praise for the star as they called her "beautiful."

Fans react to the new pictures

"I'm obsessed with you": Fans swoon over Kim Tae-ri's look for Prada

Kim Tae-ri is one of the most popular Korean actresses and has gained popularity in the global market as well. She is a versatile actress who has featured in several Korean dramas and movies including the critically acclaimed film The Handmaiden.

She was praised for her role in the hit coming-of-age K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Tae-ri is known for portraying characters authentically and played an aspiring fencer in the aforementioned Korean drama.

Apart from the entertainment industry, she has also made waves in the world of fashion. Since 2021, she has been associated with Prada as its brand ambassador. Apart from this, she also represents high-end brands including Tiffany & Co, O Hui, and Flower By Kenzo.

For this Prada Holiday campaign, Kim Tae-ri wore a silver Sablé dress from the Prada 2023 Holiday Collection. She accessorized her outfit with a black Prada Cleo satin bag with crystals and a black Sequined card holder with a shoulder strap. To complete the look, she sported a pair of Patent leather slingback pumps. All of these products are currently available via the official website of the Italian luxury fashion house.

Fans loved her new look for the campaign and praised her as they mentioned she looked like "perfection." They took to the comments section of @prada's Instagram post and hailed the brand for choosing Kim Tae-ri as its brand ambassador.

Fans react to the latest campaign

The star recently became the talk of the town for her magazine campaign for Prada x Vogue. Titled TAERI in Wonderland, the campaign soon went viral and the actress was hailed for her look.