Rose and Tulip fame Lee Jun-ho is known for his surreal acting skills and simplistic sense of style. As such, the South Korean actor's recent appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week Show garnered positive reactions from his fans.

Tommy Hilfiger returned to the New York Fashion Week after a two-year absence and made quite the headlines with the brand's latest apparel collection. Celebrities like Becky G, Kelly Rutherford, and Damson Idris attended Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week Show.

However, the crowd went gaga over Jun-ho's basic and casual styling for the show.

Fans of the Confession actor took to social media platforms to appreciate Lee Jun-ho's appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week show. They used phrases like "90s heartthrob vibes":

Fans of Lee Jun-ho loved the casual and dapper vibes that his outfit exuded. Moreover, the South Korean actor was all smiles for his fans and the paparazzi, making fans feel appreciative that he made an effort to engage with them.

"So charismatic": Fans swoon over Lee Jun-ho's appearance at Tommy Hilfiger's NYFW show

Often praised for his versatility as an actor, Lee Jun-ho is also loved for his amazing visuals and charming personality. The South Korean actor is also a member of the popular South Korean boy band 2 PM wherein he is the lead vocalist.

Apart from his acting and singing skills, Lee Jun-ho has won over his global fanbase with his sense of styling as well. In the recent instance of his appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger NYFW show, the actor sported a denim-on denim combination.

Jun-ho styled denim jeans with a white T-shirt, layered with a buttoned-down denim shirt paired with a beige jacket. While the Good Manager actor didn't sport any accessories, he styled his hair with a few face-framing strands accentuating his face on one side.

Fans of the South Korean actor took to social media platforms like Instagram and X to praise his casual yet dapper styling for the Tommy Hilfiger event:

A recent Forbes article covering the Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week show stated that it seems as if the crowd that accumulates outside the show premises is not to celebrate the designer or fashion, but to catch a glimpse of the Wok of Love actor.