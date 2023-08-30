Monster High Draculaura Vampire Heart: Possible release date, price, and all you need to know

Draculaura is an all-round character who debuted in 2010 in the Monster High collection of Mattel. She is a Romanian vampire, who is the adopted daughter of Dracula, and a student at Monster High. For the uninitiated, Monster High is an American fashion doll franchise founded in 2010 by toy designer Garrett Sander and distributed by Mattel.

A recent "leaked" image of the Monster High's Draculaura Vampire Heart doll has sparked speculation among franchise lovers, with many wondering where they can get this doll.

It was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @vampirearts on August 29. However, there has been no formal announcement about the doll's release as of yet.

As per HITC, YouTube creator Courtly Jester has claimed that the image of the doll was allegedly leaked by an Amazon warehouse worker, sparking rumors about it being an Amazon exclusive.

On the other hand, leaker Grimma Grimoire said that the doll was part of a Walmart Collector Con Exclusive and would be priced at $100, reported HITC. The leaker also added that it was scheduled for a Fall 2023 release.

However, none of these claims have been confirmed by official sources.

Design, costume, and other details about the Monster High Draculaura Vampire Heart doll

Draculaura is a part of Monster High doll collection (Image via Amazon)

The allegedly leaked image of the supposed new Mattel doll features the doll in a plastic box, seemingly surrounded by bats, although that could be a part of the box's design. The Monster High doll radiates sophistication in a stunning all-black gothic gown accented with an artistically crafted heart-shaped cutout.

Her gown also has a seemingly massive puff around the waist. Furthermore, a necklace and a pair of earrings accentuate the charm of the doll.

Her hairstyle and makeup are also inspired by the enigmatic Vampire Heart character from Monster High, which adds to the mystery. Her hair is designed with gray streaks, and her face has large eyelashes and a dramatic black lip color.

The story of Draculaura

Draculaura was adopted by Dracula (Image via Amazon)

The growth of Draculaura inside the Monster High franchise is both fascinating and endearing. From her beginnings as a Romanian vampire and Dracula's adoptive daughter to her current status as a Monster High student, her transition has touched many admirers.

She is the biological daughter of Gaius and Camille, two Romanians. She was born in the year 412 AD. When Dracula discovered that she is unwell, he adopted her and changed her into a vampire in order to save her life and offer her immortality and immunity to the plague.

Moreover, she is accustomed to being pampered, having spent much of her childhood at the Vampire Court. She spends her days hanging out with her friends, especially her best friend Clawdeen, doing schooling, shopping, dating her partner Clawd, fearleading, tending to her vegetable garden, and checking up on the latest gossip.

About Monster High

Monster High is a doll line as well as a show (Image via IMDb)

Monster High is an animated web series, aimed for children in the age group of 7 to 14. The franchise features characters inspired by monster films, thriller fiction, sci-fi horror, myths, folklore, and popular culture. It also revolves around the adventures of monsters and other mythical creatures attending the same high school.

Monster High was actually canceled in 2018, only to be reintroduced two years later. On May 16, 2022, a new doll line featuring copies of the original 2010 dolls was made available online through the Mattel website's "Mattel Creations" section.

The line up also made a comeback with new dolls and new projects, including Monster High: The Movie and a new animated series.