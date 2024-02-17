NCT's Doyoung's look for latest Dolce and Gabbana campaign wins the internet: "Jewel of real beauty and elegance"

NCT's Doyoung recently became the talk of the town as he appeared in a Dolce and Gabbana campaign. He donned pieces from the latest SS'24 Men's collection and won the hearts of fans online. He struck poses in several designer suits, trousers, shirts, and ribbed collared t-shirts.

Fans were over the moon when his visuals surfaced online and took to social media to react to the same. They called him a "jewel of real beauty" as they hailed his look for the new campaign.

Fan reacts to NCT Doyoung’s look for the latest Dolce and Gabbana campaign (Image via Instagram/@lali_laladoy)

Fans in love with NCT's Doyoung's look for Dolce and Gabbana campaign

NCT's Doyoung's look for Dolce and Gabbana's latest campaign for the SS24 men's collection was loved by fans.

The idol was seen in multiple outfits from Dolce and Gabbana's latest collection. He wore a white and black double-breasted pinstripe Sicilia-fit jacket and trousers for one of his looks. For another look, he was seen in a white and black striped super-oversize poplin shirt with a white vest.

To keep things casual, he wore a coffee brown cotton openwork V-neck polo shirt, which he paired with matching tailored two-way stretch twill pants that completed the look. He was also seen in white and beige suits that made him look elegant and sophisticated and wowed fans online.

Read More: NCT Doyoung's look for the Dolce&Gabbana Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show wins the internet: "This is so surreal"

For his makeup, he opted for a dewy and radiant base and added a dab of pink lip tint to add color to the lips. He styled his hair with some gel and went with a wet hair look.

Fans complimented the K-pop star as they flooded the comments section of his Instagram post with positive comments. They hailed his "aesthetic beauty" and called him a "Prince." They also believed he looked "handsome" in outfits from the Dolce and Gabbana SS24 collection.

Fan reactions to NCT's Doyoung's look for the latest Dolce and Gabbana campaign (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions to NCT's Doyoung's look for the latest Dolce and Gabbana campaign (Image via Instagram)

NCT's Doyoung, who is also the global ambassador of Dolce and Gabbana, starred in the brand's Fall-Winter 2023 campaign as well, in which the Italian luxury brand showcased the latest pieces from its Essenza Menswear Collection. This marked his first campaign with the company after becoming a brand ambassador.