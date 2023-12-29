NewJeans Hanni and Daniel’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Exquisite Beauty"

Vogue Australia has shared recently some photos of NewJeans Hanni and Daniel from their January 2024 issue. NewJeans is a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR and they have a total of five members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

Vogue introduced Hanni and Daniel as two besties due to their same origin from Australia. Vogue stated:

"Look closely, and they could be any teen besties hanging out—except, of course, they’re surrounded by a huge entourage for a Vogue cover shoot. And despite their homegrown roots—#Danielle, 18, hails from Newcastle while #Hanni, 19, grew up in Melbourne."

Fans are praising the new pictures of NewJeans Hanni and Daniel. In the photos, both K-pop idols can be seen wearing various outfits from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

As per netizens, they are looking like "exquisite beauty."

Expand Tweet

People are loving the new visuals of NewJeans Hanni and Daniel for Vogue Australia

Hanni and Daniel both trained together before becoming popular members of NewJeans. Vogue conducted an exclusive interview with NewJeans Hanni and Daniel where they shared their love for Australia and what it means for them to work as members of NewJeans.

When they were talking about how they have come so far, away from their homeland, just to achieve their dreams and success, the K-pop idols mentioned that they were prepared to give their all to the team. Hanni stated:

"To leave everyone and everything behind and move to a place where I didn’t speak the language was definitely a massive step for me, but I think I approached it more with a very excited mindset."

They also mentioned that the whole team gives their best to give satisfactory performance to their fans. And even though each member is different in many ways, when it comes to NewJeans, they are like a family. Danielle said:

"At the moment NewJeans is my priority. All of the members together are like one. Although we’re so different and unique in our own ways, when we’re together we’re a family."

On the main cover page of the magazine, Danielle sported a Burberry top and skirt, whereas Hanni opted for a Gucci dress, accompanied by a ring. They stunned with many other outfits like Danielle wearing an Acne Studios dress with Tiffany & Co. rings. while Hanni wore a Jil Sander dress with a Bulgari ring.

Fans are quite happy with their new work Vogue as they are showering their compliments and appreciation for both of them all over the social media platforms:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The detailed interview of NewJeans Hanni and Daniel with Vogue is available on the official website of Vogue Australia. The physical copy of the January 2024 issue will be available for purchase starting from January 8.