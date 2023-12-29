On Friday, December 29, TC Candler released its list of the Most Handsome Faces of 2023, ranking male celebrities worldwide based on their jaw-dropping visuals, as chosen through public voting. Naturally, several K-pop idols, endlessly praised for their unrealistic visuals, have bagged several seats on the list.

The highest-ranking K-pop idol has grabbed fourth place, and several others have occupied the other ranks, once again proving their positions as visuals of the groups. Some of the idols on TC Candler's Most Handsome Faces of 2023 have just made their debut in the industry, impressing the masses with their influential looks, while other K-pop idols have continued to sit on for several consecutive years now.

Top 10 male K-pop idols on TC Candler's list of Most Handsome Faces of 2023

10) BTS’ Jimin

The lead vocalist and main dancer of BTS, Jimin, was placed on the 46th rank of TC Candler's Most Handsome Faces of 2023. In addition to the idol's impressive seating on the list, it also adds his seventh consecutive appearance, carrying his reputation for his jaw-dropping visuals.

9) &Team’s K

Making a fresh entry in TC Candler's Most Handsome Faces of 2023 is &TEAM's K, the performance leader of the Japanese boy group based under HYBE Labels Japan. He bagged the 36th place on the list. The idol has previously impressed fans and netizens with his dualistic facial features and has stolen hearts with his remarkable dance skills.

8) Wonho

The K-pop soloist Wonho or Lee Ho-seok, housed under Highline Entertainment, was ranked in the 33rd place of the Most Handsome Faces of 2023 gathered by TC Candler. It's the eighth consecutive appearance of the idol on the annual list. Wonho is well-known for his shocking visuals and mesmerizing physique.

7) HORI7ON’s Kyler Chua

Another fresh idol on TC Candler's list is HORI7ON's Kyler Chua. The South Korea-based Filipino boy band that debuted under MLD Entertainment this year has already managed to grab the attention of several netizens. Kyler Chua, who sits as the group's vocalist, has made a strong impression among the masses, placing him in the 27th place on the list.

6) SF9’s Zuho

Grabbing the 20th place on the list of Most Handsome Faces of 2023 by TC Candler is SF9's Zuho. This is the second time the idol has appeared on the annual list, and his impressive skills as the main rapper and dance in the group have garnered him much attention. However, the idol's visuals were talked about just as much.

5) BTS' Jungkook

Another BTS member appearing on TC Candler's Most Handsome Faces of 2023 is the group's maknae. Known for his endless list of skills such as dance, vocals, etc., the idol's visuals have also bagged him the 16th spot on the list, making this his eighth consecutive year.

4) Stray Kids' Hyunjin

An unsurprisingly seated K-pop idol on the list of Most Handsome Faces of 2023 is Stray Kids' Hyunjin, the renowned visual of not just his group but also among the crowd of fourth-generation male K-pop idols. The idol, who grabbed the 12th place, celebrates his fourth consecutive appearance on the list.

3) BTS' V

The last BTS member on the list of TC Candler's Most Handsome Faces of 2023 is BTS' V, the group's visual. The idol's facial features have not only gone viral several times but have consistently impressed K-pop fans and netizens. BTS' V grabbed the 10th place on the list, marking his eighth consecutive year.

2) Stray Kids' Bang Chan

Accompanying Hyunjin on the list of Most Handsome Faces of 2023 by TC Candler is another Stray Kids member, Bang Chan. The leader of the eight-piece K-pop group has been increasingly talked about on the internet for his unreal visuals, grabbing him the eighth rank on the list and marking his third consecutive appearance.

1) ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki

The last and the highest-ranked male K-pop idol on TC Candler's list of Most Handsome Faces is ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki. This is the idol's fourth time appearing on the list, and he was ranked fourth. Ni-Ki, the only Japanese member of ENHYPEN, has been appreciated for his jaw-dropping visuals several times, justifying his recent accomplishment.

In addition to the above-mentioned K-pop idols, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, EXO's Lay, NCT's Taeyong, Cha Eun-woo, and several others have also made their way to TC Candler's list.