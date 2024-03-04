RIIZE's Wonbin's blonde hair debut stuns fans: "He's so fine"

RIIZE's Wonbin, the popular K-pop sensation, recently became the talk of the town online after images of his new look went viral on social media. Pictures of him with striking blonde hair surfaced online and fans were taken by surprise. RIIZE's Wonbin is known for his style and fans loved how he looked with his new hair color, which they admired on social media.

Pop Base shared pictures of the idol's new look on X and several netizens took to the comments section of the post to react to the same.

Fan reaction to RIIZE's Wonbin's new look (Image via Twitter/@beomspice)

"Looking so cool and stylish": Fans in awe of RIIZE's Wonbin's blonde hair look

Fans were in awe of RIIZE's Wonbin's recent switch to blonde hair. Before this transformation, RIIZE's Wonbin sported a different look and was seen with long, dark brown brunette locks.

His shift to blonde hair marked a noticeable departure from his previous look, taking fans by surprise and leaving them in awe of his new hair color. Pictures of him in a half pony with strands of hair framing his face surfaced online and took the internet by storm. Wonbin's transformations showcase his versatility and his new look left fans intrigued.

This became a topic of discussion amongst his fans on social media platforms like X. They thought he looked "cool" and "stylish" and took to the comments section of @PopBase's tweet about the same to express their admiration for Wonbin's new hair color.

Netizen reacts to the idol's blonde hair debut (Image via X/@purplrbw)

Wonbin captured the hearts of fans with his stylish blonde hair debut. The K-pop sensation continues to set trends in the industry, often exciting fans with fresh looks.

The popular South Korean boy band, RIIZE, recently made their debut at the MAMA Awards on November 28, 2023. The group's look received mixed reactions from fans for their looks at the event, which took place at the Tokyo Dome Stadium in Japan. However, they emerged victorious in the Favorite New Artist category at the ceremony.

The group also attended the 33rd Seoul Music Awards on January 2, and wowed fans with their well-coordinated and stylish looks.