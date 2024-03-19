SEVENTEEN's Mingyu’s look for the latest magazine pictorial stuns the fans: “perfection” 

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu has been appointed as the inaugural local ambassador for Bulgari, featured on Cosmopolitan Korea on March 19, 2023. This significant collaboration celebrates Mingyu's influence in both music and fashion.

In a stunning black and white photoshoot, Mingyu showcased Bulgari's jewelry while wearing sleek black outfits and blazers. This partnership highlights Mingyu's rising status as a fashion icon and Bulgari's commitment to embracing diverse talents.

Fans were stunned by SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's latest magazine pictorial, with many describing his look as "perfection" on social media platforms. Comments overflowed with admiration for his stylish appearance.

Fans react on SEVENTEEN's Mingyu’s look for the latest magazine pictorial

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was seen in a feature on Cosmopolitan Korea, where it was announced that he would be the first local ambassador for Bulgari. This news was revealed on March 19, 2023, sparking excitement among fans.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu's presence at the event showcased his rising influence in the fashion world, beyond his music career. His partnership with Bulgari reflects his growing reputation as a style icon, admired by fans worldwide.

He rocked a sleeveless tank top and black denim combo, paired with formal black suede shoes, giving off a casual yet classy vibe. He layered a long jacket over a bare body in another ensemble, showcasing his effortless style.

Bulgari's silver jewelry, featuring a watch, added a touch of sophistication to both outfits. Mingyu's makeup was kept fresh with a dewy finish and a hint of lip balm, while his hair sported a sleek wet look achieved with gel, completing his modern and polished appearance.

Mingyu's stylish outfits sparked excitement among fans, who praised his fashion sense and confident demeanor on social media. Many fans admired his ability to effortlessly mix casual and formal attire, with Bulgari's silver jewelry adding a touch of elegance to his looks.

Mingyu's sleek hair and dewy makeup also received positive feedback, with fans sharing and discussing his latest appearances. Fan reactions highlighted Mingyu's growing influence as a fashion icon and left many eagerly anticipating his future fashion endeavors.

Mingyu was recently featured in Cosmopolitan Korea's December issue, where fans were left swooning over his latest campaign pictorial. Comments poured in on social media, with many expressing gratitude for living in the same era as him. Mingyu's presence in the magazine showcased his charm and style, garnering admiration from fans worldwide.