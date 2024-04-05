“She’s an icon”: Fans express joy as Ive's Wonyoung announced as the official ambassador for Kerastase

On March 26, 2024, Ive's Wonyoung appeared on the cover image of the popular fashion magazine Marie Claire. The April edition of the magazine was unveiled in association with Kerastase. The globally renowned luxury haircare company Kerastase disclosed Jang Wonyoung as the new official ambassador.

Fans flooded the internet with positive reactions and expressed their admiration for the K-pop star's latest endeavor. One of them showed their love for Wonyoung by saying,

"She's an icon. She is the moment."

One of the internet user commented (Image via Instagram/@for_everyoung10)

Many other reactions from fans and social media users were recorded online. While some described her as "queen," others praised her, referring to her as "princess" and "angel." The fact that the haircare brand selected Ive's Wonyoung as its spokesperson was met with praise from netizens.

More reactions from fans (Image via Instagram/@for_everyoung10)

Fans flooded the internet with praises for the K-pop star (Image via Instagram/@for_everyoung10)

Netizens were delighted with Wonyoung's appointment as Kerastase's ambassador (Image via Instagram/@for_everyoung10)

The choice of Wonyoung as an ambassador has even prompted admirers to announce they will be switching to Kerastase shampoo. Many have commented how much they wish they could get Wonyoung's beautiful and healthy hair.

More details about the new appointment of Ive's Wonyoung as Kerastase ambassador

The hair and scalp care brand Kerastase revealed it had chosen Ive's Wonyoung as their ambassador by releasing a photo shoot with the actress through the fashion magazine Marie Claire.

The magazine's pictorial features Ive's Wonyoung sporting an off-the-shoulder top that flaunts her shoulder line and a black wavy hairstyle.

In a different image, she sported long, straight hair and a black tube dress, exuding an intense charm that was both chic and alluring.

For another look, she pulled off a monotone look, flaunting a white shirt with matching trousers. Like other shots, she carried a straight hairstyle.

The lustrous locks of hair accentuated Ive's Wonyoung's visual appeal. Her deep black eyes, opulent aura, and air of mystery all came together in harmony, thrilling her followers all around the world.

Additionally, Jang Wonyoung also appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan. The cover of the May 2024 issue of Vogue Japan features the K-pop idol, which was recently shared by the magazine. This photograph features the K-pop star donning outfits from the Italian fashion house Miu Miu, for which she serves as a brand ambassador.

Popular K-pop singer Jang Wonyoung got her start on the reality show Produce 48 at the age of 13. In subsequent years, she became a member of the girl group Ive, where she is a vocalist and center of the group.