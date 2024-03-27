"SHE ATE THAT STYLE”: Fans swoon over IVE's Wonyoung’s look for the latest magazine pictorial 

Vogue Japan has recently shared the image of its May 2024 issue, where IVE's Wonyoung has been featured on the cover.

The Kpop idol is the brand ambassador of the Italian fashion label Miu Miu and in this photoshoot, she has draped the ensembles from the brand. Wonyoung was photographed by Kim Hee June for the magazine cover.

Wonyoung, one of the most celebrated K-pop idols, began her journey in a reality show named Produce 48. She later joined the girls' group Ive and showcased her vocal talents through the band.

Apart from this, Wonyoung has garnered appreciation from the fashion world, becoming the ambassador of Miu Miu.

In this Vogue Japan May issue, the fashion publication features Ive's Wonyoung where she talks about her current feelings, the days of her teenage, and retrospecting all the previous days. She was vocal about her realization of being a K-pop idol.

Fans rejoiced at her look in the Miu Miu ensemble and expressed their appreciation through the comments. On March 25, 2024, Vogue Japan published a post about its May cover featuring the K-pop idol, it took no time to garner traction from the global fan base.

A fan named @imnwba commented,

@imnwba remarked " OMG SHE ATE THAT STYLE" at Ive's Wonyoung's look at the Vogue Japan May issue ( Image via @voguejapan/Instagram)

Also, some other fans have reacted to the same, telling the K-pop idol the queen. Some people fans have congratulated her while some have thanked the magazine for featuring the young singer.

Fans love Ive's Wonyoung's new photoshoot for Vogue Japan in a Miu Miu dress ( Image via @Voguejapan/ Instagram)

More details about Ive's Wonyoung's ensemble in Vogue Japan's May issue

Wonyoung has stunned her fans by exuding her sophisticated fashion preferences. In this photoshoot, she wore another distinctive combination from Miu Miu.

The singer wore a blue checkered shirt and over that, she adopted a black polo tee shirt. To augment the layering game, she added a muted wine-shade blazer. To finish off the look, she wore the off-white mini skirt and black manicure.

Keeping her hair open and casual, Wonyoung exuded a charismatic look through this snap. Under the direction of Eunji Shin, the idol was styled by Juyeon Oh.

Before this cover, Wonyoung was featured in Vogue Korea on Women's Day, where also she wore the ensembles from Miu Miu.