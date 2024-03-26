What are hair extensions? How to style and cost?

Nowadays, beauty trends are shifting their gait in different dimensions, leaving people with various opportunities to try them out, and hair extensions are one of them.

During the natural or sober makeup look, the inclusion of voluminous hair can transform the whole look. Apart from the voluminous hair, some people include extensions to bring different textures. Using them, one can bring forth trendy dyed hair without applying chemicals to hair.

Hair extensions are machine-made artificial hair strands that can be fixed with natural hair. They have become an integral part of the hair makeover session in contemporary times. Starting from actresses to beauty bloggers, everybody prefers to keep these external hair enhancements in their makeup regime.

What are the different kinds of hair extensions?

These days, companies create a variety of hair extensions that are comfortable for different kinds of customers. Certain extensions are based on clips, while others are crafted with tape. Machine-sewed extensions and hand-tied extensions are some of them.

Type 1: Clip-in hair extensions

The clip-on extensions are one of the most coveted among all due to their user-friendly applications. These hair strand extensions are made with silicon and fabric that can be clipped in between the strands to hold them together.

These products need ten to fifteen minutes to tuck in between the hair, providing volume to the hair. They are low-maintenance and do zero harm to the natural hair. It just needs a shampoo wash after some wear, depending on how dirty it is. The cost of this extension begins at $20.

Type 2: Tape-in extensions

As the name suggests, this type of extension is crafted with tape or glued. To fix them among the hair strands, one needs help from someone, and they are glued to the root of the hair.

Using the heating tools, the extensions can be affixed in forty minutes to an hour. The extensions, however, are a little damaging as they are fixed with glue and heat, and the price range begins at $150.

Type 3: Sew-in extensions

The weave or the sew-in extensions are other harmless items one can opt for. This type of extension can be etched by doing a braid with the product, endorsing a natural hair-tied process.

This weave is suitable for thick-haired people, as it needs more hair to stick. Though it is a very secure process, the braids can be painful sometimes. Also, it needs skilled people and enough time. Such extensions are a little costly, with a price range beginning at $200.

Read More: 15 Expert suggested tips to make your hair grow faster in 2024

How to style the hair extensions?

When the hair gets more volumized, it becomes very easy to style it. One can naturally open their hair with extensions and style it in several ways.

1) High pony

A high ponytail is always in style, but if there isn't enough volume, it may lack impact. Extensions can be added to the ponytail to improve its appearance. Pairing this hairstyle with winged eyeliner can easily achieve the iconic Ariana Grande look.

2) Chinese bangs

Chinese bangs or front fringes are timeless hairstyle trends, but growing out low-cut fringes can be time-consuming. In such cases, fringe extensions prove to be highly effective. They are readily available and simple to apply, making them a convenient solution.

Read more: 5 best expert-approved hair-growth products of 2023

In today's market, a wide array of hair extension products are available, with prices varying depending on quality. On average, these extensions can range from $150 to over $600, offering options suitable for various budgets and preferences.