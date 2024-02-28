Fans swoon over IVE's Jang Won-young's look for the latest magazine pictorial: "MiuMiu princess"

For the '2024 WOMEN NOW' March issue, Vogue Korea selected IVE's Jang Won-young as one of the faces among 24 Korean women. This upcoming issue of the popular magazine is special as it will celebrate International Women's Day featuring some of the top faces from Korea, including Jang Won-young.

On February 27, 2024, Vogue Korea unveiled the official photos of IVE's Jang Won-young for the upcoming issue via the official Instagram handle. The magazine brand shared three posts, accompanied by one short video clip. In the photos, Won-young is wearing outfits from MiuMiu. After witnessing the new photos, fans are amazed by the K-pop star's visuals. According to the fans, she is the princess of MiuMiu.

People are calling the K-pop star MiuMiu Princess (Image via Instagram/@voguekorea)

Netizens are in love with the new photos of IVE's Jang Won-young for Vogue Korea

Being a member of the girl K-pop group IVE, Jang Won-young has gained success and huge popularity in the Korean entertainment industry and the global market. She is popular among her fans due to her songwriting, positive attitude, visuals, and fashion sense.

Won-young's internet appearances always get widely positive reactions from fans, and the same happened with her new collaboration with Vogue Korea. When Vogue shared the singer's latest looks, netizens went crazy over her new visuals. Being the brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, Won-young is wearing outfits from MiuMiu for the new pictorial.

Fans are obsessing over Jang Won-young for MiuMiu, thanking Vogue for posting the new photos. According to fans, she looks enchanting in the new pictures. People are also calling her names like doll, cute, and pretty.

Here are some X posts where people are complimenting the K-pop star.

Here are all the outfits worn by Jang Won-young from the MiuMiu Spring-Summar 2024 collection for Vogue Korea:

A canvas jacket and skirt with a 'Nappa leather' bag in a subtle oak color

A blue check shirt, a polo T-shirt, and a coat with a short white skirt

A short black dress

An orange one-piece and beige coat with a 'Nappa leather' bag

A sporty polo shirt, shorts, and an embroidered coat with a black ‘leather top-handle’ bag

A single-breasted jacket, polo shirt, swim shorts, and Bermuda pants

A slub canvas dress with ruffles and lace decoration

Canvas top and skirt with cognac-colored belt and ‘leather bucket’ bag

The magazine brand has also conducted an exclusive interview with the singer, currently available on the official Vogue Korea page.

IVE's first world tour, Show What I Have World Tour, started on October 7, 2023, in Seoul, and it will conclude on August 24, 2024, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tour will include 24 dates across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, the UK, South America, Eastern Asia, and Australia.

Check out IVE's newly released song, All Night, in collaboration with Saweetie. It is currently available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.