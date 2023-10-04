Fans swoon over IVE Wonyoung's look for the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2024 show: "Wonyoung looking like a real life princess"

On October 3, 2023, IVE's Wonyoung made a show-stopping appearance at the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The K-pop sensation looked stunning in a tweed jacket and mini skirt combination, pairing it with a small handbag from the Italian fashion house. She donned an all-Miu Miu look, with her footwear and jewelry also being from the luxury brand's collection.

The IVE member has been a brand ambassador of the Italian fashion house for quite some time, representing the same since December 2021. The K-pop idol attended the Miu Miu show for Paris Fashion Week 2022 as well, looking gorgeous in an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Netizens swooned over her stunning visuals as Wonyoung debuted wispy bangs at the Miu Miu SS24 show. The singer has rocked a no-bangs look for quite some time now, thus pleasantly surprising her fans with the feathery bangs at Paris Fashion Week.

The IVE member's outfit was luxurious, as she showed up in a tweed two-piece with a bedazzled neckline and hemline. The golden accent added intrigue to the overall look, making the outfit look all the more "expensive".

IVE Wonyoung looked stunning in heavily flushed cheeks and wavy hairstyle at the Miu Miu SS24 show in Paris

Wonyoung is best known for her ultra-dewy skin, being one of the best representatives of the viral 'glass skin' look. For the Miu Miu SS24 show, the IVE member toned down the shine, opting for a soft matte base instead. She incorporated a highlighter into her makeup look, which added a beautiful glow to the bridge of her nose and cupid's bow.

However, she kept her lip makeup natural and dewy, going for a bright pink lip shade with a glossy finish. For her eye makeup, she went with a minimal winged liner and a light coat of mascara, with her heavily flushed cheeks adding a healthy dose of color to her makeup look.

Wonyoung opted for a wavy hairstyle for the Miu Miu show, as she incorporated waves throughout the length of her hair. She added her brand new feathery bangs to her hairdo, which framed her face beautifully and drew all the attention to her eyes. Moreover, the IVE star didn't forget about her nails, as she rocked minimalistic nail art with a nude base and white tips with subtle silver accents.

Fans went on to call her the "IT girl" of Miu Miu, as they commended her fashion and beauty choices for Paris Fashion Week. An X user even went on to call her "the ultimate miu miu doll," as the IVE member is well-known for her doll-like visuals.

Other than Wonyoung, the Miu Miu SS24 show also had Girls' Generation's YoonA and TWICE's Momo in attendance, with both K-pop acts being the talk of the town along with the IVE star.

Wonyoung's interaction with Momo grabbed netizens' eyes, as they jokingly noted that the K-pop stars were "united by their bangs", although the IVE star's bangs were more wispy compared to Momo's blunt bangs.