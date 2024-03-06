Stray Kids' I.N made a classy appearance at Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2024. He donned a black leather trench coat paired with a belt of a similar material and colour. The Stray Kids maknae shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showcasing his dapper look for Alexander McQueen x Vogue Korea which also went on to become a hashtag on social media.

Fans of Stray Kids I.N were elated to see his crisp trenchcoat styling at the event and took to social media platforms like "X" to praise I.N:

I.N attended Alexender McQueen's Paris Fashion Week show seated in the front row, alongside Wonderwell actor Sebastian Croft and After We Fell fame Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Fans swoon over Stray Kids' I.N's look for the Alexender McQueen event at Paris Fashion Week

During his recent appearance at the fashion event, Stray Kids' I.N also shot a creative campaign in collaboration with Vogue Korea. The campaign video showcases I.N scanning through a newspaper with a magnifying glass post which his hotel room's bell rings and he proceeds to open the door to a crowd of fans cheering for him. The video then features Alexender McQueen's Paris Fashion Week snippets.

I.N's look for the Alexender McQueen x Vogue Korea campaign is simple yet impactful as he wears subtle base makeup, paired with a subtle pink shade on the lips which looks very natural.

The K-pop singer's eyes have a light peach shade lined along the upper and lower lash lines. He flaunts a gelled and pulled-back hairdo to complement the look. Stray Kids' I.N paired his trenchcoat with accessories like barbell-shaped earrings and the luxury fashion brand's skull motif ring.

Members of Stay (Stray Kids' fandom name) took to X to compliment I.N's dapper styling. They used phrases like "King" and "Main Event."

A fan also compared I.N's styling for the Alexender McQueen event to that of Keanu Reeves in The Matrix:

Stray Kids' maknae I.N has created quite a buzz with his fashion sense. Previously, Stray Kids' I.N made headlines as he appeared at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 as well, where he dressed in a white Alexender McQueen double-breasted overcoat- a look that earned him a lot of praise.

His appearances at Alexender McQueen's event twice in two years have resulted in fans positively anticipating that the luxury brand will announce I.N as its global ambassador. However, there is no official statement from the label yet.