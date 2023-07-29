Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco: When to buy, ingredients, price, availability, and all you need to know

The American fast food restaurant chain, Taco Bell, is currently gearing up to launch an all-new item. The franchise announced the introduction of its Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco on July 27, 2023, via a press release. For the first time ever, the franchise is set to offer an item highlighting shredded beef to customers across the country.

The item will be available from August 3, 2023, for a brief period of time at participating restaurants across the country. The brand has not specified until when the taco will be available to customers.

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is the newest addition to the chain's expanding selection of grilled cheese items. It will cost $3.49 when ordered individually.

Taco Bell's new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco to feature a three-cheese blend

According to the company's press release, the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco contains slow-braised beef, which is paired with a delicious three-cheese blend. The blend includes mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack. The crispy taco is paired with creamy jalapeno sauce and will be served with a zesty red dipping sauce and a warm nacho cheese sauce.

The franchise has announced the item in a recent press release (Image via Taco Bell)

Liz Matthews, the Global Chief Food Innovation Officer of the company, shed light on the new menu item and said:

"The rich and spicy flavors often found in birria were a major point of inspiration as we created the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before. This Mexican-inspired dish represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell. We're excited to bring this menu item nationwide after an incredibly successful test in 2022."

The restaurant chain has also teamed up with Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle marketing firm, The h.wood Group, to host an event on August 1 called 'Taco Bell | Bootsy Bellows Presents: Tacos: The Next Chapter' to highlight this new menu item.

The first 20 lucky Fire! Tier Rewards Members and their plus ones will be granted exclusive access to the company's event. The event will feature the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, drinks made with Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, and musical performances by surprise guests.

Tier Rewards Members can also register for the special event via the chain's app. They can also visit TacoBell.com/Rewards to find out more about the Rewards program.

More about the American-based Mexican restaurant

It is a very popular American - Mexican restaurant (Image via Getty Images)

The fast food company, which serves Mexican-inspired cuisine, was launched in California, United States. The owner's name, Glen Bell, inspired the name of the company. He was an American businessman who founded the firm in 1962.

He founded Taco Tia and Bell's Drive-In in San Bernardino, California, in 1954. The name wasn't changed to Taco Bell until Bell built a restaurant in Downey, California, in 1962.

The company now has more than 7,000 outlets across the globe. It offers customizable quesadillas, tacos, burritos, nachos, fountain drinks, and desserts. The company is known for its Chalupa Supreme and Crunchwrap Supreme, which are all-time favorites.