“take my money”: Fans show enthusiasm as Selena Gomez teases latest Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush 

Selena Gomez recently teased the upcoming launch of Rare Beauty's newest product, Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush. This powder blush is all set to release on March 28, 2024, on Rare Beauty's official website and Sephora. The product has generated significant anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting a new release from the brand.

According to the brand's social media platforms, the new powder blush has a vibrant color and a glassy sheen texture, promising to enhance the cheeks with a luminous glow. Available in six radiant shades, the product aims to grab attention and redefine the way blush is perceived.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement, flooding platforms with positive comments and anticipation for the launch. One enthusiastic fan commented:

"Take my money."

Fan reactions to Selena's post for Rare Beauty (Image via Instagram/@rarebeauty)

More details about Selena Gomez and the latest Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush

This blush will be available from March 28, 2024, on the official websites and Sephora platforms. It has generated significant anticipation among beauty enthusiasts.

For her makeup, the singer applied a sheer layer of the powder blush to her cheeks, showcasing its intense pigmentation and rosy hue. She used a dewy and hydrating Rare Beauty foundation to make her face glowy and added some light shimmer to her eyes. To add some dimension, she added a thin eyeliner and some lengthening mascara to highlight her eyes.

She accessorized her entire look with golden hoops and golden studs for her ear piercings. She kept her hairstyle as a sleek high ponytail that lifted her entire face and highlighted the high points. She wore a blush pink shimmer dress that matched the texture and sheen of the powder blush.

The campaign for the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush showcased women from different ethnicities. These visuals effectively conveyed Rare Beauty's brand promise of inclusivity, showing that their products are made for all skin tones and types.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush will be priced at $26 and will be available for purchase online at Sephora starting March 27, 2024. Whereas people can grab it offline in Sephora stores from March 28, 2024. This new powder blush is a blend of Selena's two favorite products from the brand - Soft pinch liquid blush and highlighter.