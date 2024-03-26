Selena Gomez' Rare Beauty teases Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush on Sephora: Launch date, price, and how to use

Selena Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty, is doubling down on its blush collection just in time for the spring-summer makeup season. The singer and beauty mogul just dropped the details for her latest launch via Instagram, a new iteration to the cult-classic Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush—the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush, which is coming into the family this week.

With the OG Soft Pinch Liquid Blush loved by makeup novices and veterans alike, with 6,100 people naming it the holy-grail blush at the 2023 Cosmo Reader's Choice Awards, the new addition to the Soft Pinch family comes with a "really special" formula that "customers have been asking for."

Selena Gomez' Rare Beauty soon launches Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush

Available for $26 on the Sephora app starting March 27 and will start rolling out on Sephora stores, Sephora in Kohl's, Space NK, and the Rare Beauty official website starting March 28, the new powder blush is a hybrid of two of the brand's best-sellers and Selena's favorite products, creating an entirely new blush formula.

The radiant blush features an airy, seamless texture with a silky color meant to leave the skin beaming all day. Selena Gomez shared about the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush on Cosmopolitan, calling it:

"The perfect marriage of Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter."

The new Rare Beauty blush, which has a baked formula, combines the super-pigmented shades of the OG Soft Pinch liquid blush and the glass-like sheen that the Silky Touch Highlighter is known for, bringing the best of both worlds in a single step to add a stunning color with a dewy radiance to the cheeks.

Talking about adding the shimmer to the formula, Selena told Cosmopolitan that she wanted to "capture that radiant confidence we all exude when we're feeling our best." According to her, the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush's "bold, shimmering color does just that."

The new recruit to the celebrity beauty brand's Soft Pinch family features a highly pigmented base showered with brilliant pearls, which comes in six vibrant shades—four derived from the Soft Pink Liquid Blush and two brand new, so there's something for everyone:

Cheer (light warm pink)

Happy (cool pink)

Hope (a nude mauve)

Joy (muted peach color)

Love (terracotta shade)

Truth (mauve maroon hue)

The Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush promises an easy-to-blend texture and has a formula that is water-resistant, transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and will leave the cheeks blushing all day without the color falling out, caking, or flaking.

Read more: 15 Best Rare Beauty products

How to use the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush?

Application-wise, the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush can be used to build a bold color by sweeping the powder and tapping it onto the cheeks or diffused by sweeping the powder in a circular motion for a softer effect without leaving an ashy or chalky finish.

The founder herself also spilled a game-changing hack of applying the blush, her favorite tip picked up from her glam squad, which she shared with Glamour:

"My makeup artist taught me to apply the blush higher up on the cheekbone for a more lifted look."

For an even more vibrant flush that is perfect for a spring makeup look, the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush can be layered over the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

Selena Gomez teased the new Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush release late last week on Instagram, which has seen plenty of hype from fans. Like most Rare Beauty makeup products, the new blush features a non-comedogenic, vegan, paraben-free formula suitable for sensitive skin.

Read more: 6 Best Rare Beauty lip products.