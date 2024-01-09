Lifestyle
TGI Fridays closes 36 outlets across the US: Reason, List of States, and All You Need to Know

By Kaushal S.
Modified Jan 09, 2024 00:47 IST
TGI Fridays announces the closure of 36 stores due to poor performance (Image via TGI Fridays)

TGI Fridays had concerning news for fans this week, as the chain announced the closure of over 36 outlets in the United States. Spread across 12 states, the affected outlets had been underperforming for quite some time and will be shut down under the chain's corporate growth strategy.

The closure expected to help the chain create better opportunities for growth in the future, will affect the outlets in the following states - California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. While some locations have already been shut down, others are expected to be closed in the coming weeks.

The 36 outlets that are scheduled for closure are located in 12 populous states like NY, FL, and NJ, among others (Image via TGI Fridays)

Apart from the closure of the stores, the chain is also looking forward to restructuring its executive teams. It has also been confirmed that TGI Fridays will sell at least eight 'corporate-owned' restaurants to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ray Blanchette, who left the company last year.

TGI Fridays to close 36 outlets over poor performance

The first major closures of 2024 are coming from TGI Fridays, as the chain announced that it will shut at least 36 restaurants due to poor performance.

The move followed by significant restructuring and implementing a 'long-term growth strategy,' is expected to help the chain optimize its operations and exceed customer demands and expectations.

The Texas-based fast food restaurant chain, with over 233 locations across the United States, hopes to reduce the number of underperforming locations to focus better on markets with more significant potential. One of the country's largest fast food restaurant chains, TGI Fridays, is expected to progress towards 'unprecedented opportunities' with the upcoming changes.

Workers affected by the closure of the outlets will be able to transfer to other locations (Image via TGI Fridays)

The 36 TGI Fridays restaurant locations impacted by the announced closure include:

  1. Fresno, California: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720
  2. Denver, Colorado: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238
  3. Longmont, Colorado: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501
  4. Newington, Connecticut: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111
  5. Ormond Beach, Florida: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176
  6. Royal Palm, Florida: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411
  7. Berlin/Marlbourough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752
  8. Danvers, Massachusetts: 49 Newbury St., 01923
  9. Dedham, Massachusetts: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026
  10. Mansfield, Massachusetts: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048
  11. North Attleboro, Massachusetts: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760
  12. Seekonk, Massachusetts: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771
  13. Bowie, Maryland: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716
  14. Columbia, Maryland: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045
  15. Amherst, New Hampshire: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031
  16. Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724
  17. Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601
  18. Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Ln., 08830
  19. Malrton, New Jersey: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053
  20. Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540
  21. Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081
  22. Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470
  23. Albany, New York: 1475 Western Ave, 12203
  24. Bay Shore, New York: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706
  25. Hauppauge, New York: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749
  26. Massapequa, New York: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762
  27. Woodbury Township, New York: 5 Center Dr., 10917
  28. Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090
  29. Corpus Christi, Texas: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411
  30. Houston Almeda, Texas: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034
  31. North Arlington, Texas: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011
  32. The Woodlands, Texas: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380
  33. Fredericksburg, Virginia: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401
  34. Manassas, Virginia: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109
  35. Springfield, Virginia: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150
  36. Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192

While over 1,250 workers are expected to be affected by the closure of the 36 restaurants, TGI Fridays has confirmed that at least 1,000 will be offered an opportunity to transfer to similar or different roles at nearby locations. However, fans and regulars in the region may now have to find alternatives for their weekend dinners and outings.

