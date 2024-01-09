TGI Fridays closes 36 outlets across the US: Reason, List of States, and All You Need to Know

TGI Fridays had concerning news for fans this week, as the chain announced the closure of over 36 outlets in the United States. Spread across 12 states, the affected outlets had been underperforming for quite some time and will be shut down under the chain's corporate growth strategy.
The closure expected to help the chain create better opportunities for growth in the future, will affect the outlets in the following states - California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. While some locations have already been shut down, others are expected to be closed in the coming weeks.
Apart from the closure of the stores, the chain is also looking forward to restructuring its executive teams. It has also been confirmed that TGI Fridays will sell at least eight 'corporate-owned' restaurants to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ray Blanchette, who left the company last year.
The first major closures of 2024 are coming from TGI Fridays, as the chain announced that it will shut at least 36 restaurants due to poor performance.
The move followed by significant restructuring and implementing a 'long-term growth strategy,' is expected to help the chain optimize its operations and exceed customer demands and expectations.
The Texas-based fast food restaurant chain, with over 233 locations across the United States, hopes to reduce the number of underperforming locations to focus better on markets with more significant potential. One of the country's largest fast food restaurant chains, TGI Fridays, is expected to progress towards 'unprecedented opportunities' with the upcoming changes.
The 36 TGI Fridays restaurant locations impacted by the announced closure include:
- Fresno, California: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720
- Denver, Colorado: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238
- Longmont, Colorado: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501
- Newington, Connecticut: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111
- Ormond Beach, Florida: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176
- Royal Palm, Florida: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411
- Berlin/Marlbourough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752
- Danvers, Massachusetts: 49 Newbury St., 01923
- Dedham, Massachusetts: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026
- Mansfield, Massachusetts: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048
- North Attleboro, Massachusetts: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760
- Seekonk, Massachusetts: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771
- Bowie, Maryland: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716
- Columbia, Maryland: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045
- Amherst, New Hampshire: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031
- Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724
- Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601
- Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Ln., 08830
- Malrton, New Jersey: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053
- Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540
- Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081
- Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470
- Albany, New York: 1475 Western Ave, 12203
- Bay Shore, New York: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706
- Hauppauge, New York: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749
- Massapequa, New York: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762
- Woodbury Township, New York: 5 Center Dr., 10917
- Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090
- Corpus Christi, Texas: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411
- Houston Almeda, Texas: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034
- North Arlington, Texas: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011
- The Woodlands, Texas: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380
- Fredericksburg, Virginia: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401
- Manassas, Virginia: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109
- Springfield, Virginia: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150
- Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192
While over 1,250 workers are expected to be affected by the closure of the 36 restaurants, TGI Fridays has confirmed that at least 1,000 will be offered an opportunity to transfer to similar or different roles at nearby locations. However, fans and regulars in the region may now have to find alternatives for their weekend dinners and outings.