TGI Fridays closes 36 outlets across the US: Reason, List of States, and All You Need to Know

TGI Fridays had concerning news for fans this week, as the chain announced the closure of over 36 outlets in the United States. Spread across 12 states, the affected outlets had been underperforming for quite some time and will be shut down under the chain's corporate growth strategy.

The closure expected to help the chain create better opportunities for growth in the future, will affect the outlets in the following states - California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. While some locations have already been shut down, others are expected to be closed in the coming weeks.

The 36 outlets that are scheduled for closure are located in 12 populous states like NY, FL, and NJ, among others (Image via TGI Fridays)

Apart from the closure of the stores, the chain is also looking forward to restructuring its executive teams. It has also been confirmed that TGI Fridays will sell at least eight 'corporate-owned' restaurants to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ray Blanchette, who left the company last year.

TGI Fridays to close 36 outlets over poor performance

The first major closures of 2024 are coming from TGI Fridays, as the chain announced that it will shut at least 36 restaurants due to poor performance.

The move followed by significant restructuring and implementing a 'long-term growth strategy,' is expected to help the chain optimize its operations and exceed customer demands and expectations.

The Texas-based fast food restaurant chain, with over 233 locations across the United States, hopes to reduce the number of underperforming locations to focus better on markets with more significant potential. One of the country's largest fast food restaurant chains, TGI Fridays, is expected to progress towards 'unprecedented opportunities' with the upcoming changes.

Workers affected by the closure of the outlets will be able to transfer to other locations (Image via TGI Fridays)

The 36 TGI Fridays restaurant locations impacted by the announced closure include:

Fresno, California: 1077 E. Herndon Ave. 93720 Denver, Colorado: 8104 Northfield Blvd., 80238 Longmont, Colorado: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd., 80501 Newington, Connecticut: 3025 Berlin Turnpike, 06111 Ormond Beach, Florida: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd., 32176 Royal Palm, Florida: 580 N. State Road 7, 33411 Berlin/Marlbourough, Massachusetts: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd., 01752 Danvers, Massachusetts: 49 Newbury St., 01923 Dedham, Massachusetts: 750 Providence Hwy, 02026 Mansfield, Massachusetts: 280 School St. Suite A100, 02048 North Attleboro, Massachusetts: 1385 S. Washington St., 02760 Seekonk, Massachusetts: 1105 Fall River Ave., 02771 Bowie, Maryland: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd., 20716 Columbia, Maryland: 8330 Benson Dr., 21045 Amherst, New Hampshire: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031 Eatontown, New Jersey: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000, 07724 Hacksensack, New Jersey: 411 Hackensack Ave., 07601 Iselin/Woodbridge, New Jersey: 401 Gill Ln., 08830 Malrton, New Jersey: 970 Rte. 73 N., 08053 Princeton, New Jersey: 3535 US-1 #275, 08540 Springfield, New Jersey: 40 US-22, 07081 Wayne Town Center, New Jersey: 71 Route 23 South, 07470 Albany, New York: 1475 Western Ave, 12203 Bay Shore, New York: 1725 Sunrise Hwy., 11706 Hauppauge, New York: 3045 Expy Drive N., 11749 Massapequa, New York: 5204 Sunrise Hwy., 11762 Woodbury Township, New York: 5 Center Dr., 10917 Willow Grove, Pennsylvania: 2500 W. Moreland Rd., 19090 Corpus Christi, Texas: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr., 78411 Houston Almeda, Texas: 12895 Gulf Fwy., 77034 North Arlington, Texas: 1524 N. Collins Street, 76011 The Woodlands, Texas: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., 77380 Fredericksburg, Virginia: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy, 22401 Manassas, Virginia: 7401 Sudley Rd., 20109 Springfield, Virginia: 6751-B Frontier Dr., 22150 Woodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia: 13237 Worth Ave., 22192

While over 1,250 workers are expected to be affected by the closure of the 36 restaurants, TGI Fridays has confirmed that at least 1,000 will be offered an opportunity to transfer to similar or different roles at nearby locations. However, fans and regulars in the region may now have to find alternatives for their weekend dinners and outings.