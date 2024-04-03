“Timeless beauty and pure elegance”: Fans swoon over Anne Hathaway’s look for the latest Versace campaign

On April 3, 2024, Versace shared an Instagram post featuring Anne Hathaway for their newly launched Versace Icons Collection. Fans went into a frenzy after witnessing the new look of the iconic Hollywood star. The caption read,

"True timeless and iconic design. Thank you @donatella_versace for once again letting me share in your creative vision."

Fans appreciating Anne's look (Image via @versace/Instagram)

Back in February 2024, Anne's look for Versace at Milan Fashion Week 2024 won the hearts of fans with her red leather dress. People were mesmerized by her visuals at the event.

For the campaign of the newly launched Versace Icons Collection, the American actress has left fans awestruck with her stunning visuals and fashion. In the new photos, Anne Hathaway is wearing a black outfit accompanied by a Versace handbag. The main attraction of the look is her unique hairstyle.

Her hair is styled in a messy and effortless way that perfectly complements her overall look for the campaign. People are completely impressed by her looks and her ageless beauty. One fan commented,

"Anne Hathaway looks stunning in the timeless Versace wardrobe by Mert & Marcus. A true iconic beauty."

Fans are impressed by the look of Anne for The Versace Icons Collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

People are complimenting Anne's new visuals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens are loving the new look of Anne (Image via Sportskeeda)

Read more: Anne Hathaway stuns fans with her look for Versace Milan Fashion Week show: “Princess”

More details about the Versace Icons Collection and Anne Hathaway’s look for the campaign

The new Versace Icons Collection is all about everyday fashion that brings out the inner fashionista in a person. It includes pieces like dresses, denim staples, knitwear, shoes, bags, and accessories. Hathaway stated,

"I have met so many Versace women who are powerful, emotionally available, ambitious, substantive, funny, fierce, loving, singular, s*xy, smart, talented, generous, very much like Donatella. I have observed that a Versace Woman is herself. I am so thrilled and honored to be considered a Versace Woman and am overjoyed to reunite with the Versace family for another Icons campaign."

In the new campaign photo, the actress is wearing:

Wool-Blend Crop Raglan Jacket

Leather Mini Skirt

Alia Knee-High Boots

Medusa '95 Tote Bag

Medusa '95 Corset Leather Midi Dress

All these items are currently available for purchase on the official website of Versace.

Anne Hathaway will next be seen in the movie The Idea of You, which is set to release on May 2, 2024, on Amazon Prime. It had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 16, 2024, as the closing-night film.

Read more: "She is so classy”: Fans excited to see Anne Hathaway’s bold makeup for the latest magazine interview