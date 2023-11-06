Twice Momo’s look for Onitsuka Tiger SS24 wins the internet: “Goddess”

Twice's Momo recently featured in the Onitsuka Tiger SS24 campaign, lending her visuals to its newest collection. The Japanese singer and rapper wore elegant, modern street-style dresses in collaboration with the Japanese textile graphic brand "Noirt", pairing the look with Onitsuka Tiger's SS24 shoes.

Onitsuka Tiger describes the theme of this new collection as "Personal Layered," focusing on layering, shown through detailed cut-outs that allow the shoe wearer to endlessly layer their looks to their own personal style.

The shoe brand is best known for its modernity and elegance, and the SS24 Collection's womenswear and menswear showcase their idea of freedom and personal identity.

Fan Reaction (Image via Instagram/@momo)

For the Onitsuka Tiger SS24 campaign, the Twice's member went with white canvas sneakers with yellow soles, which added an active look to the dresses she wore. Her simple, elegant yellow dress looked elegant with her white sneakers that had pop-colored soles.

Netizens were quick to take to social media and pour compliments on Momo's looks at the Onitsuka Tiger's SS24 Collection campaign.

"So beautiful": Fans heap praise on Twice Momo after her Onitsuka Tiger SS24 campaign

Fans thought Momo looked magnificent and radiant in the Onitsuka Tiger SS24 campaign, wearing a simple, floral print yellow dress with white canvas sneakers with pop yellow soles. The Sixteen star kept her hair messy to give an outdoorsy, summery vibe for the Onitsuka Tiger SS24 campaign shoot.

For her makeup, Twice's Momo went with a soft, neutral base that showed a subtle glow that brightened up her face in the Onitsuka Tiger SS24 campaign. She paired it with a light red lip tint, adding a thin winged eyeliner and a light coat of mascara to complete her summery makeup look.

The singer sported a glowy, neutral makeup look in the campaign visuals, going for rosy lips and a glowy face to add a subtle, bright expression.

Fans were in complete awe of Twice Momo's looks, and many flocked to social media to heap praise on the idol:

Fans react to Twice Momo's look at the Onitsuka Tiger SS24 (Image via Instagram/@momo)

In other news, Twice's Momo made a stunning appearance at the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris on October 3, 2023. Even there, fans were quick to appreciate the K-pop sensation, who wore a bodycon mini dress with black stockings and boots, along with a stunning handbag from the Italian fashion house.