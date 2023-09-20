5 best Onitsuka Tiger colorways of 2023

Kihachiro Onitsuka is the creator of the iconic Japanese shoe company Onitsuka Tiger. The company's first product was a basketball shoe resembling a straw sandal, but it was unsuccessful. Onitsuka returned to the drawing board and created a more effective basketball shoe in 1952 by adding cups and small spaces in the soles of the shoes, which soon became popular throughout Japan.

In 1955, the company expanded to 500 sports shops across Japan. Onitsuka Tiger has a rich history of innovation and has been involved in changing shoe technology through invention or inspiration that still affects sports culture internationally. The company has a strong legacy and has been influential in the sneaker industry for over 70 years.

The brand has a strong grip on the footwear industry even today. Here are some of the best Onitsuka Tiger colorways of 2023.

The best Onitsuka Tiger colorways of 2023 include ENDACTUS, Mexico 66, and more

1) Street Fighter 6 x Onitsuka Tiger ENDACTUS Yellow

Onitsuka has collaborated with Street Fighter 6 to launch a new sneaker pack featuring two makeovers of the ENDACTUS sneaker model. On June 30, 2023, the shoe was released via the brand's official website with a price tag of $250. The collaboration was launched after the debut of the world-class Japanese fighting game Street Fighter 6 on June 2, 2023.

The Endactus sneaker models will be released in grey and yellow color schemes. However, the bright yellow color caught more attention from sneakerheads. The silhouette was custom-developed for Street Fighter 6, featuring mismatched Onitsuka Tiger and Street Fighter logo embroidery on the heel tabs.

2) MEXICO 66 GDX “Shinkansen” “923 Doctor Yellow”

Another bright yellow shoe from the brand, and this time it is the iconic MEXICO 66 GDX “Shinkansen.” The shoe hit the market on July 1, 2023, with a price tag of $310. The design of the sneaker is inspired by the coloration of three Shinkansen trains departing from and arriving at Hyogo Prefecture.

The “Onitsuka Tiger Stripe” on the sneaker is three-dimensionally embroidered using high-density thread, expressing the heavy weight of the Shinkansen. The sneakers are designed based on the colors of three popular Shinkansen trains that ply the prefecture: yellow/blue, silver/blue, and white/blue.

3) Mexico 66 Lunar New Year Edition

Tiger Mexico 66 Lunar New Year Edition (Image via Onitsuka Tiger)

Inspired by the coming year’s Zodiac sign, the Rabbit, Onitsuka has released a special edition of its signature MEXICO 66. It was released on January 8, 2023. The sneaker is available in family sizes, and the price range varies between $90 to $190. The sneaker is available in a cream/birch colorway. The design features the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes and a fluffy texture to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

The lateral and medial tiger stripes are lined with fluffy faux fur, and the tongue tab and heel flaps are branded with a subtle gold design. Bright red OrthoLiteTM insoles with mismatched "20" and "23" embellishments finish off the design.

4) Mexico 66 "Cactful"

In June 2023, Onitsuka Tiger released a colorful pack of Mexico 66, named the "Cactful" pack. The sneaker features an upper made of an environmentally friendly bio-material derived from Mexican cactus. The material was co-developed by DESSERTO engineers, which is more than 20% of the upper.

The production of the material results in 84.8% fewer CO2 emissions compared to traditional synthetic leather. The thin rubber midsoles are complemented by FLYTEFOAM PROPEL wedges, which are extremely durable. The Mexico 66 "Cactful" is available in five different colorways: white, yellow, green, purple, and black. Each one is beautiful and classic. The retail price for the shoes is $116.

5) LIMBER UP NM "White/Classic Red"

LIMBER UP NM "White/Classic Red" (Image via official website)

LIMBER UP NM "White/Classic Red" is a part of the brand's Spring Summer 2023 collection. It is a unisex training shoe that was first introduced in 1961. The "White/Classic Red" has been released in 2023 by the brand. The LIMBER UP NM is one of the iconic sneaker models from the brand and is highly coveted by the fans.

It features a classic design with a low-top silhouette and a lace-up closure. The shoe is made with high-quality materials for comfort and support during training sessions. The retail price tag of the sneaker pair is $ 280.

These are some of the best sneaker colorways from the brand that are currently available for purchase directly from the official website of Onitsuka Tiger.