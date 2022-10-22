Details on the new limited time Urusei Yatsura x Onitsuka Tiger sneakers collab

If you've ever wanted official Urusei Yatsura sneakers, then this collab with sneaker brand Onitsuka Tiger is for you. The collaboration isn't just offering a new pair of shoes, there is a whole bunch of new merchandise available. However, the Urusei Yatsura x Onitsuka Tiger collab is only around for a limited time.

The most crucial piece of news for this crossover is that sales will begin on October 29, 2022, in 15 different countries. Not only that, but there will only be 700 DELECITY tiger-striped sneakers available. People living in Japan will have additional access to other merchandise, such as a sweatshirt and a tote bag.

The Urusei Yatsura anime has a collab with Onitsuka Tiger involving new sneakers

The one-minute-long trailer above features Urusei Yatsura's Ataru and Lum Invader visiting a store and checking out some merchandise, including the brand-new DELECITY tiger-striped sneakers. It has the anime's classic charm, as Ataru still acts as a womanizer, and Lum humorously chases him afterward in a short sequence.

The animation is pretty well-done, although the primary purpose of this short trailer is to highlight the anime's collab with Onitsuka Tiger. Those curious to learn more about what this crossover means can visit the official website here.

More about Urusei Yatsura x Onitsuka Tiger

The official store page (Image via Onitsuka Tiger)

The 2022 anime has Ataru wearing Onitsuka Tiger's MEXICO 66 sneakers in the first episode, while Lum will wear the new DELECITY shoes in the third episode. Interested fans who cannot read Japanese can find the link to the DELECITY shoes here.

Here are the relevant prices for each piece of merchandise (including taxes):

DELECITY Sneakers: ¥26,400

¥26,400 Sweat Top: ¥24,200

¥24,200 Tote Bag: ¥8,800

For reference, the sneakers would cost nearly $180 in the US at that price point.

Lum and Ataru (Image via Onitsuka Tiger)

One cannot pre-order the sneakers just yet. Hence, anybody planning to buy them online will have to wait until October 29, 2022. On a related note, the physical store will also open on the same date from 11 am to 8 pm in Japanese Standard Time. Urusei Yatsura x Onitsuka Tiger collab will end on November 6, 2022.

Anime fans who purchase one of the special-themed merchandise will also get a special tiger-striped shoe box and shopping bag.

Urusei Yatsura 2022 anime

A screenshot from the actual show (Image via David Production)

This remaster of a classic anime airs new episodes every Thursday on Fuji TV's Noitamina. Likewise, one can watch the new episodes online via HIDIVE. The show does not currently have an English dub, so viewers will have to stick with the Japanese dub and read the subtitles if they don't speak the language.

Only three episodes of the first season would have aired by the time the Onitsuka Tiger collaboration starts. There isn't any news on whether the series will have a second season yet. However, it is known that the first season will have 46 episodes divided into four cours, and each cour will have 12 episodes.

